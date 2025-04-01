Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

David Beckham rings in his 50th birthday early; celebrates it with Lionel Messi, Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neil

BySamarth Goyal
Apr 01, 2025 03:51 PM IST

David Beckham's wife Victoria threw a star-studded bash ahead of former British footballer's 50th birthday

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer David Beckham got an early start on his 50th birthday celebrations with a lavish party hosted by his wife, Victoria Beckham, on Sunday, March 30. (His actual birthday falls on May 2.) The event took place at a Miami=based lounge and saw the attendance of several high-profile guests, including Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, and Lionel Messi, along with the couple’s four children—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Players from Inter Miami - a football club owned by David - including Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba among others were also part of celebrations.

David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday recently
David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday recently

Reflecting on the occasion, David shared a heartfelt Instagram post. You can check out his post here:

The black-tie affair featured an elegant dinner and drinks, with DJ D-Nice curating the music at a Miami-based lounge. According to People, David and his sons looked sharp in classic black tuxedos, while Victoria, Harper, Nicola Peltz (Brooklyn’s wife), and Kim Turnbull (Romeo’s girlfriend) all opted for timeless, floor-length gowns.

His Instagram Stories gave fans a closer look at the festivities, including a humorous snapshot where he stood between Tom and Shaquille. "I'm so small," Beckham, who stands 6 feet tall, captioned the image, positioned between the towering 6’4” Tom and 7’1” Shaquille.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Men’s Health in February, David addressed the upcoming milestone, stating that turning 50 "doesn’t bother me one bit." He elaborated, “People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about.”

Although he retired from professional football 12 years ago following a legendary career, David noted that he still feels physically strong despite enduring multiple injuries. “Do you know what, my body’s actually feeling better than it has ... for a long time,” he said. When asked about lingering effects of past injuries, he explained, “People ask where I feel it the most — is it my knees or my ankles? — My achilles was a bad injury towards the end of my playing career, but it never troubles me now, despite rupturing it.”

News / HTCity / David Beckham rings in his 50th birthday early; celebrates it with Lionel Messi, Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neil
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On