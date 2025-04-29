What's new on Netflix? Highly anticipated TV shows releasing in May 2025

If your idea of a perfect weekend is binge-watching TV shows while chilling on your couch, then Netflix has a lot in store for you next month. From Julianne Moore-starrer Sirens to romance drama produced by Amy Libowski, here's what's coming to Netflix in May 2025: The Four Seasons will premiere on Netflix on May 1(Netflix)

The Four Seasons (May 1)

Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy film of the same name, The Four Seasons is an upcoming eight-part series about six longtime friends who embark on a peaceful weekend getaway. However, their vacation turns into a nightmare when one of the couples reveals they are about to break up.

The star-studded cast includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen. The Four Seasons premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 1.

Forever (May 8)

Produced by Amy Libowski (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Forever is a forthcoming television series based on Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel of the same name. It stars Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone, and Xosha Roquemore.

The official log line for the show, according to Netflix, reads, “Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.” Forever premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 8.

Sirens (May 22)

Starring Julianne Moore as billionaire philanthropist Michaela Kell, Meghann Fahy as Devon, Milly Alcock as Simone, and Kevin Bacon as Michaela’s husband, billionaire Peter Kell, in the lead cast, Sirens is a dark comedy that revolves around a dysfunctional family. Sirens premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 22.

Sirens is an upcoming Netflix series, starring Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, and Milly Alcock(Netflix)

Its official synopsis reads, “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”