Durant: Tornado sirens sound in Bryan County amid severe weather in Oklahoma

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 20, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Tornado sirens sounded in Durant as severe weather moved through Bryan County, Oklahoma. A tornado warning has been issued for Durant, Calera, and Caddo.

Tornado sirens sounded in Durant on Sunday as severe weather moved through Bryan County, Oklahoma. A tornado warning has been issued for Durant, Calera, and Caddo until 12:00 AM CDT. Ping pong ball-sized hail was reported in these areas.

Tornado sirens sounded in Durant, Oklahoma.(PIxabay)
Tornado sirens sounded in Durant, Oklahoma.(PIxabay)

The National Weather Service issued an alert saying, “At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Caddo, moving northeast at 45 mph. The storm is also increasing again near Durant. Tornado and ping pong ball size hail reported. Locations impacted include Durant, Caddo, Bokchito, Bennington, and Armstrong.”

Several residents took to Facebook to report hearing tornado sirens in Durant as severe weather swept through the area.

“Tornado sirens going off in Durant, Oklahoma where I live,” one resident reported.

Another wrote, “Tornado Sirens in Durant. We have guests moved to our Safe Room on First Floor Area.”

A third person wrote, “Yall pray for Oklahoma getting a bad storm!! Tornado sirens going off from Kingston across to Durant! Not only the south side of Oklahoma but Oklahoma City is also getting trashed by the same storm.”

Also Read: Easter weather: THESE states will face severe thunderstorms this weekend

In addition to the local reports, some storm chasers also claimed to have spotted visible rotation near Durant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

