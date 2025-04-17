Easter weather: THESE states will face severe thunderstorms this weekend

Easter Sunday will see powerful thunderstorms impact large portions of the U.S., mainly in the south and Midwest. The thunderstorms can bring damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes along with them, so be prepared for a rough Easter week. Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit South and Midwest on Easter(Unsplash)

States that will be impacted on Easter

- Louisiana: Thunderstorms are expected to develop along with a potential for long-track tornadoes and winds.

- Mississippi: Early forecasts indicate a high risk of severe weather along with large hail and tornadoes in the area.

- Alabama: Central and northern Alabama will face threats from severe storms and damaging winds.

- Arkansas: Eastern parts of the state are under threat from severe thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes.

- Georgia: Central and western parts of the state may experience severe weather, including the risk of tornadoes.

- Tennessee: The state is bracing for severe storms, with potential impacts like damaging winds and tornadoes.

- Florida: The state’s northern regions are expected to face severe thunderstorms with a risk of large hail.

- Texas: The eastern parts of the state are under threat from severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a ‘moderate risk’ warning for states that will fall under the thunderstorm. Residents in these states are advised to stay alert, monitor weather predictions, and have backup emergency plans to protect themselves and their family.

Adding on to the thunderstorms during Easter Sunday, concerns about flooding in some of the regions are also being taken into consideration as heavy rainfall is expected. The combination of saturated soils and additional precipitation could lead to flooding risks, particularly in low-lying areas.

Individuals in the affected states must remain vigilant and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions as the thunderstorm progresses with its system. Emergency services are loaded and on standby while the local authorities are urging the public to pay heed to the weather warnings and take the necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period.