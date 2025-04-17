Is Good Friday a public holiday? Here's what's open and closed

Good Friday will be observed this year on April 18. It is one of the most significant days in Christianity, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. However, it is not a federal holiday in the U.S. as federal government offices, postal services, and most schools remain open on Good Friday. Is Good Friday a public holiday? Here's what's open and close (Pixabay - representational image)

States like Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas recognise the day as a state holiday, with certain public institutions, courts, and schools remaining close in those states. Private businesses also observe the day at their discretion by adjusting work hours or offering employees an optional leave. U.S. stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ close on Good Friday, making it one of the rare religious holidays acknowledged by financial institutions all over the country.

The end of Lent

Good Friday marks the nearing end of Lent – 40 days of fasting, prayer, and penance observed by Christians. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday (March 5, 2025) and concludes on the evening of the day before Good Friday. The last week of Lent is called Holy Week, which includes observances such as Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday.

The Holy Week represents the final days of Jesus Christ’s earthly life. Palm Sunday commemorates his entry into Jerusalem, Maundy Thursday signifies the Last Supper, and Good Friday reflects on his crucifixion. Holy Saturday is the waiting period before the joyous celebration of Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday, which falls on April 20 this year, is the foundation of Christian faith. It celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolizes hope, renewal, and the victory of life over death. Several cultural traditions like egg hunts, chocolate bunnies, and festive family meals at get-togethers are part of the celebrations, especially in the U.S. The Easter egg, in particular, represents new life – a symbol that is linked closely to Christ’s resurrection.