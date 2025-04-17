Good Friday 2025: Will schools and colleges remain open in US? Check details

Good Friday will be observed on April 18 this year but it is not a federal holiday in the US. Public schools and colleges are not mandated to close on this day, but closures can vary based on specific state laws, district decisions, and institutional policies. Good Friday 2025: Will schools and colleges remain open in US?

Twelve states in the U.S. – Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas – officially recognize Good Friday as a public holiday. In these states, public schools and colleges are generally closed on Good Friday.

Other states

In states where Good Friday is not a designated public holiday, school and college closures are determined by some individual districts or institutions. Here's a list:

- New York City: Public schools are closed on Good Friday as per the school’s year calendar.

- Philadelphia: The School District of Philadelphia has already scheduled closures for students and staff on Good Friday.

- North Carolina: In New Hanover and Brunswick counties, public schools will be closed on Good Friday.

However, in many other districts, schools may remain open unless Good Friday coincides with spring break. Religiously affiliated schools (like Catholic schools) are more likely to close in observance of the day.

College and university closures

Higher education institutions also exhibit varied practices. Take a look at the list:

- San Antonio College and all Alamo Colleges District campuses will be closed on Good Friday.

- Coffeyville Community College in Kansas has announced campus closures for Good Friday.

Some colleges may remain open but offer accommodations for students and staff wishing to observe the holiday.

If you haven’t been notified by the administration of the school or college, you can do the following:

- Check academic calendars: Consult your school or college's official academic calendar to confirm if classes are in session or suspended on Good Friday.

- Be aware of regional practices: Practices can differ not only between states but also among districts and individual institutions within the same state.

- Plan accordingly: If your institution remains open and you plan to observe Good Friday, communicate with the administration in advance to arrange for any necessary accommodations.

What else is open on Good Friday?

Several businesses and government offices will be open on Good Friday, including post offices and major banks. E-commerce transport services like FedEx and UPS will be operating and delivering packages on Good Friday.