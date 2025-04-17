Menu Explore
Good Friday 2025: Will banks, stock market remain open? Here's what happens to Wall Street, Dow and NASDAQ

Edited by Sumanti Sen
Apr 17, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Good Friday is not recognised as a federal holiday in the US, which leads to some confusion about what stays open and closed.

Good Friday, falling on April 18 this year, is a significant day for Christians around the world as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It comes just before Easter Sunday, which celebrates his resurrection from the dead. While the day carries such spiritual meaning, it is not recognised as a federal holiday in the U.S., which leads to some confusion about what stays open.

Will banks and stock market in US remain open on Good Friday 2025? (Unsplash - representational image)
Will banks and stock market in US remain open on Good Friday 2025? (Unsplash - representational image)

Will the stock market be open?

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will both be closed on Good Friday. DOW will remain closed too. U.S. stock markets observe a limited number of religious holidays, and Good Friday is one of them. No trading will take place on April 18 this year. Moreover, on Maundy Thursday, which is the day before Good Friday (April 17), the bond market will close early at 2 PM ET – so all the financial activity winds down even before the official holiday begins on Friday. After closing for Good Friday, business will run as per usual on Wall Street until late May.

Will banks be open?

Banks that follow the federal schedule do not have to close, as Good Friday isn’t recognized as a federal holiday. Some banks may choose to operate on modified hours, depending on the area or customer demand, but it is a good idea to double-check with your local branch to avoid any miscommunication.

Do some states observe it as a public holiday?

Twelve states in the U.S. treat Good Friday as a public holiday. States like Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas observe Good Friday as a public holiday and close some offices. Public offices, courts, and even local banks close or work limited hours on this day, depending on local rules.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
