When is Good Friday and Easter? How are the dates determined - Details

Good Friday this year will be observed on April 18, followed by Easter Sunday on April 20. In the Christian calendar, these dates are significant as they mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, respectively. Let us see what the significance of both these days is and what traditions are followed. Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after Good Friday(Unsplash)

Easter is determined by being the Sunday after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox. The pink moon last week was the first of spring.

Good Friday and Easter Sunday significance

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. It is observed as a day of mourning and reflection for Christians worldwide. The term ‘Good’ signifies the sacrifice made by Jesus for humanity's sins. Good Friday is also dubbed as Great Friday, Black Friday, or Holy Friday.

Read More: Chipotle to close all stores for a day on Easter: See which dining spots will stay open

Easter Sunday is celebrated by observing the resurrection of Jesus Christ – symbolizing hope, renewal, and victory over sin. It is considered the most important event in Christianity, affirming the belief in eternal life.

Observances and traditions

On Good Friday, Christians generally attend church services wearing black attire to signify mourning. From 12 PM to 3 PM, “Three Hours’ Agony” is observed, reflecting the time Jesus spent on the cross. Rituals include kissing the cross, offering prayers, and distributing sweet bread as a symbol of unity. Households are kept minimalistic by covering or removing any decoration in the house. The gravestones are cleaned in the cemeteries as a mark of respect.

Read More: Is Good Friday a public holiday? Here's what's open and close

Easter Sunday is more celebratory as churches hold services with hymns and readings from the Holy Bible. Families have their get-togethers for festive meals and children participate in egg hunts. The day is marked by exchange of greetings, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

How different Christian traditions observe Easter

Easter is observed on different dates by Western and Eastern Christians due to the difference in their calendars. The Western Roman Catholics and Protestants follow the Gregorian calendar, while the Eastern Orthodox Churches follow the Julian calendar.

In 2025, both Western and Eastern Christians will celebrate Easter Sunday on April 20, making it a rare occasion for Christians around the world. As Easter Sunday approaches, plan with your friends and family to celebrate this occasion with joy and embrace the essence of renewal that this new season brings itself.