Kohl's announces 24-hour shutdown on Easter: Check full list of retail stores that will be open
As Easter approaches, shoppers should plan ahead as many stores, including Kohl's, will be closed.
As Easter Sunday approaches, many retail stores and restaurant chains across the U.S. will close their doors to observe the holiday. Kohl's has announced that all of its 1,150 locations will be shuttered for 24 hours, giving employees the day off to celebrate.
Also Read: What is R-Evolution? San Francisco's 45-foot nude sculpture sparks massive uproar as video goes viral
Kohl’s shut down for 24 hours on Easter
With Easter falling on April 20 this year, shoppers should plan accordingly to avoid any disruption to their shopping plans. The Wisconsin-based retail store is closing its doors for 24 hours to allow its employees to spend some time with their families.
However, in a statement, the retail chain also announced that it would be closing around 27 stores by April in several locations. These are located in over 15 states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Meanwhile, for Easter, several other retail stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and Target will also remain closed. However, the customers will not entirely run out of places to shop for their last-minute essentials, as stores like Walmart and others will remain open, as reported by The US Sun.
Also Read: T-Mobile settles 2021 data breach case, affected customers could get up to $25,000; check if you are eligible
List of stores that will remain open and close for Easter
Stores open on Easter
The following stores will remain open in the US on the day od Easter for any last minute shopping or daily essentials.
CVS
Dollar General
Whole Foods
Home Depot
Kroger
Trader Joe's
Walgreens
Walmart
Dollar Tree
Stores closed for Easter
The following stores are expected to remain closed on the occasion of Easter to give employees a chance to celebrate with their family.
Target
Costco
Aldi
Sam's Club
Publix
JCPenney
Kohl's
Macy's
H-E-B
Michaels
Lowe's
Best Buy
Marshalls