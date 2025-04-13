Kohl's announces 24-hour shutdown on Easter: Check full list of retail stores that will be open

As Easter Sunday approaches, many retail stores and restaurant chains across the U.S. will close their doors to observe the holiday. Kohl's has announced that all of its 1,150 locations will be shuttered for 24 hours, giving employees the day off to celebrate. As Easter Sunday nears, Kohl's will close all 1,150 locations for 24 hours to allow employees family time. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: What is R-Evolution? San Francisco's 45-foot nude sculpture sparks massive uproar as video goes viral

Kohl’s shut down for 24 hours on Easter

With Easter falling on April 20 this year, shoppers should plan accordingly to avoid any disruption to their shopping plans. The Wisconsin-based retail store is closing its doors for 24 hours to allow its employees to spend some time with their families.

However, in a statement, the retail chain also announced that it would be closing around 27 stores by April in several locations. These are located in over 15 states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Meanwhile, for Easter, several other retail stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and Target will also remain closed. However, the customers will not entirely run out of places to shop for their last-minute essentials, as stores like Walmart and others will remain open, as reported by The US Sun.

Also Read: T-Mobile settles 2021 data breach case, affected customers could get up to $25,000; check if you are eligible

List of stores that will remain open and close for Easter

Stores open on Easter

The following stores will remain open in the US on the day od Easter for any last minute shopping or daily essentials.

CVS

Dollar General

Whole Foods

Home Depot

Kroger

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Dollar Tree

Stores closed for Easter

The following stores are expected to remain closed on the occasion of Easter to give employees a chance to celebrate with their family.

Target

Costco

Aldi

Sam's Club

Publix

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

H-E-B

Michaels

Lowe's

Best Buy

Marshalls