What to watch on Netflix in May 2025: From new originals to fan favourites

Netflix is gearing up for a packed May 2025, offering something for everyone who is wondering what to watch in the upcoming month. From brand-new original series and films to the return of beloved fan favourites, the streaming giant has something for everyone. Whether you are excited for fresh titles like The Wild Robot, Fear Street Prom Queen, among others or revisiting classics like The Twilight Saga, this month’s lineup promises plenty of binge-worthy entertainment as the streaming giant refreshes its library. Netflix is set for an exciting May 2025, featuring new originals like The Wild Robot and Fear Street Prom Queen, alongside classics like The Twilight Saga. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team argues intoxication affected intent in alleged crimes ahead of trial

Netflix releases complete May 2025 lineup

Netflix announces a range of new titles across genres in both series and movie categories, which will be available to viewers with a subscription in May 2025. Moreover, the streaming giant is also bringing back some of the old titles. Following is the full lineup of titles releasing on Netflix in May 2025, as reported by Variety.

Also Read: Who are the Seraphites? Inside the beliefs of The Last of Us' mysterious cult

May 1

Ali

Airport

Airport 1975

Airport ’77

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Netflix Original)

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

Mid90s

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Past Lives

Paul

The Paper Tigers

The Sugarland Express

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Biggest Fan (Netflix Original)

The Cliche

The Four Seasons Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

The Mule

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Why I Dressed Up For Love

May 2

Bad Boy (Season 1)

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen Season 2

May 4

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (Netflix Original)

May 5

Britain and the Blitz (Netflix Original)

Mighty Monsterwheelies Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 6

The Devil’s Plan Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Untold: Shooting Guards (Netflix Original)

May 7

Fun Speed Season 2

Last Bullet/Lost Bullet 3 (Netflix Original)

May 8

Blood of Zeus Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Forever Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Heart Eyes

The Haunted Apartment ‘Miss K’

May 9

A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix Original)

Bad Influence (Netflix Original)

Nonnas (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle: Italy Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Royals Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds

May 12

Tastefully Yours Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 13

All American Season 7

Bad Thoughts Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Untold: The Liver King (Netflix Original)

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (Netflix Original)

Garbo: Where Did You Go?

Married at First Sight Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 15

Bet Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Franklin Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

Pernille Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Secrets We Keep (Netflix Original)

Thank You, Next Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Reserve (Netflix Original)

Vini Jr. (Netflix Original)

May 16

Dear Hongrang Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Football Parents Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Instant Family

Rotten Legacy Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Quilters (Netflix Original)

Where Hope Grows

May 20

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (Netflix Original)

Untold: The Fall of Favre (Netflix Original)

May 21

Poor Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Real Men Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 6

May 22

She The People Season 1 — Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Sirens (Netflix Original)

May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (Netflix Original)

Big Mouth Season 8 (Netflix Original)

Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix Original)

Forget You Not Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Off Track 2 (Netflix Original)

May 24

Our Unwritten Soul Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Wild Robot

May 26

CoComelon Season 13 (Netflix Original)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (Netflix Original)

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life (Netflix Original)

May 27

Better Late Than Single (Netflix Original)

May 28

F1: The Academy Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 29

Dept. Q Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Losmen Bu Broto: The Series Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 30

A Widow’s Game (Netflix Original)

Lost in Starlight (Netflix Original)

The Heart Knows (Netflix Original)

May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025 (Live)