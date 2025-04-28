What to watch on Netflix in May 2025: From new originals to fan favourites
In May 2025, Netflix will release a mix of original series, films, and beloved titles, promising viewers a month full of binge-worthy content.
Netflix is gearing up for a packed May 2025, offering something for everyone who is wondering what to watch in the upcoming month. From brand-new original series and films to the return of beloved fan favourites, the streaming giant has something for everyone. Whether you are excited for fresh titles like The Wild Robot, Fear Street Prom Queen, among others or revisiting classics like The Twilight Saga, this month’s lineup promises plenty of binge-worthy entertainment as the streaming giant refreshes its library.
Netflix releases complete May 2025 lineup
Netflix announces a range of new titles across genres in both series and movie categories, which will be available to viewers with a subscription in May 2025. Moreover, the streaming giant is also bringing back some of the old titles. Following is the full lineup of titles releasing on Netflix in May 2025, as reported by Variety.
May 1
Ali
Airport
Airport 1975
Airport ’77
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Netflix Original)
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
Mid90s
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Past Lives
Paul
The Paper Tigers
The Sugarland Express
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Biggest Fan (Netflix Original)
The Cliche
The Four Seasons Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
The Mule
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Why I Dressed Up For Love
May 2
Bad Boy (Season 1)
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen Season 2
May 4
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (Netflix Original)
May 5
Britain and the Blitz (Netflix Original)
Mighty Monsterwheelies Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 6
The Devil’s Plan Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Untold: Shooting Guards (Netflix Original)
May 7
Fun Speed Season 2
Last Bullet/Lost Bullet 3 (Netflix Original)
May 8
Blood of Zeus Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Forever Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Heart Eyes
The Haunted Apartment ‘Miss K’
May 9
A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix Original)
Bad Influence (Netflix Original)
Nonnas (Netflix Original)
Too Hot to Handle: Italy Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Royals Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 11
ABBA: Against the Odds
May 12
Tastefully Yours Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 13
All American Season 7
Bad Thoughts Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Untold: The Liver King (Netflix Original)
May 14
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (Netflix Original)
Garbo: Where Did You Go?
Married at First Sight Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 15
Bet Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Franklin Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
Pernille Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Secrets We Keep (Netflix Original)
Thank You, Next Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Reserve (Netflix Original)
Vini Jr. (Netflix Original)
May 16
Dear Hongrang Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Football Parents Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Instant Family
Rotten Legacy Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Quilters (Netflix Original)
Where Hope Grows
May 20
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (Netflix Original)
Untold: The Fall of Favre (Netflix Original)
May 21
Poor Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Real Men Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 6
May 22
She The People Season 1 — Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Sirens (Netflix Original)
May 23
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (Netflix Original)
Big Mouth Season 8 (Netflix Original)
Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix Original)
Forget You Not Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Off Track 2 (Netflix Original)
May 24
Our Unwritten Soul Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Wild Robot
May 26
CoComelon Season 13 (Netflix Original)
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (Netflix Original)
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life (Netflix Original)
May 27
Better Late Than Single (Netflix Original)
May 28
F1: The Academy Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 29
Dept. Q Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Losmen Bu Broto: The Series Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 30
A Widow’s Game (Netflix Original)
Lost in Starlight (Netflix Original)
The Heart Knows (Netflix Original)
May 31
Netflix Tudum 2025 (Live)
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
