Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team argues intoxication affected intent in alleged crimes ahead of trial

As legal pressure mounts on Sean Diddy Combs, a new twist in his defence strategy has emerged. His legal team argues that he was too intoxicated to form the intent required to commit the alleged crimes, and they plan to call a Columbia University professor to testify that he had a "mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt." Diddy’s trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025. As Sean Diddy Combs faces legal challenges, his defence argues that intoxication impacts intent for alleged crimes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Outkast, Cyndi Lauper and more: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed

Prosecutors push back on Diddy’s defence

Federal prosecutors are challenging the defence's argument, calling it irrelevant and filing a motion to prevent the expert testimony, arguing it would only confuse the jury instead of shedding light on the facts. While the court documents redact the specifics of Diddy's alleged condition, there are indications that his defence is linked to claims of alcohol and drug use.

According to the legal documents, prosecutors say the defence must give proper notice before presenting any "evidence of the effects of drugs and alcohol on a defendant's memory or cognitive function,” as reported by TMZ. Another clue comes from prosecutors, who describe the doctor’s potential testimony as suggesting the “defendant's inability to control [his] behaviour."

It is also to be noted that federal documents indicted the music mogul for allegedly drugging his victims to force them to participate in his freak-offs. However, now the question arises if he was himself in a condition of haze while committing the alleged crimes.

Also Read: Who are the Seraphites? Inside the beliefs of The Last of Us' mysterious cult

Prosecutor refuse to accept the doctor’s testimony

Prosecutors argue that even if Diddy was intoxicated, the doctor's opinion on whether he was "lucid" is irrelevant. They point out that the doctor has never personally examined the Bad Boy Records’ owner, and his testimony would only be based on his experience with other individuals, not Diddy himself.

Moreover, the prosecutor also argues to shut down the testimony of a forensic video expert regarding the infamous video where Diddy was caught beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The judge previously ruled that the video would be admitted in court as evidence. However, a ruling is yet to be announced on either of the matters.