Outkast, Cyndi Lauper and more: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class leans heavily into its classic roots, dominated by a familiar lineup of male rock acts. But breaking through the boys’ club is Cyndi Lauper, a trailblazing solo artist known for her bold style, unforgettable voice, and lasting influence on pop and rock music. Among the seven new inductees—narrowed down from a shortlist of 14—Lauper stands out, alongside genre-bending group Outkast, in an otherwise traditional, guitar-driven lineup. Cyndi Lauper joins a classic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class dominated by male acts, alongside Outkast and others. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Who are the Seraphites? Inside the beliefs of The Last of Us' mysterious cult

List of new entrants in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025

During the live broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night episode of American Idol on April 27, the names of new entrants were announced. The names announced were as follows, as reported by USA Today.

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

This year’s Rock Hall ceremony will also spotlight influential figures beyond the main performer category. Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa and legendary singer-songwriter Warren Zevon are set to receive the Musical Influence Award. The Musical Excellence Award will go to acclaimed arranger Thom Bell, renowned session pianist Nicky Hopkins, and groundbreaking bassist Carol Kaye.

In addition, industry veteran Lenny Waronker will be honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his significant contributions as a producer and label executive.

Also Read: Photos: Chaos in Spain, Portugal as nations plunged into darkness after massive power outage

When will the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 take place?

The entire induction ceremony of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 is scheduled to air on November 8, 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast live from Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. A condensed version of the same will also be released on a date that is yet to be announced.

Not everyone on this year’s ballot made it through. First-time nominees like The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Maná, and Phish were left out, along with pop powerhouse Mariah Carey and Britpop icons Oasis, both also first-time contenders. Meanwhile, Joy Division/New Order, nominated for a second time after their 2023 debut on the list, will have to wait another year for potential induction.