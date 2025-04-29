The Four Seasons: Release date, cast, plot and more revealed

If you are a fan of lush getaways, tangled relationships, and sharply written ensemble casts, Netflix’s The Four Seasons might be your next binge. This eight-part comedy series, adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy film, is landing on screens this week—and it’s already drawing comparisons to The White Lotus for its vacation setting and interpersonal drama, just without the murders. The Four Seasons, an ensemble comedy premiering on Netflix May 1, 2025, features Steve Carell and Tina Fey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

When and where to watch The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons premieres on May 1, 2025, and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The series is eight episodes long and is perfect for fans of ensemble comedies with a vacation twist, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Cast of The Four Seasons

The cast includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen. These A-list actors comprise the three key couples to the show’s plot.

What is The Four Seasons about?

The show follows the journey of six longtime friends who are also three couples and are on vacation together to relax. However, chaos ensues when one of the couples reveals they are about to break up.

Talking about the show, Carell shared, “It feels lived-in. And I attribute that to the writing and the casting of it, too. It feels like these people have existed in each other’s lives for a long time. There’s a code, there’s an unspoken relationship that entwines all of them, and they speak the same language to each other. There’s a shorthand, and it’s funny," as reported by Cosmopolitan.

To which Fey Added, “Tracy, Lang, and I have talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romantic. Because your life is ideally more than just the person you’re married to.”

She continued, “Sometimes when you are struggling with something with just your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humour to it. Those friendships really help marriages, I think. Having a person who just fulfills a part of you that your spouse can’t quite [fulfill] is very important."