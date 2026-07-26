Mumbai, The NCB Mumbai zonal unit has busted an international drug trafficking network, seizing ephedrine valued at ₹5 crore concealed in three courier parcels bound for New Zealand, and arrested one person from Chennai, officials said on Sunday. ₹5 crore ephedrine seized from 3 New Zealand-bound courier parcels; one held in Chennai

Acting on specific intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted two courier parcels on July 21 and another on July 25. The parcels, booked using forged documents, were allegedly destined for New Zealand.

During examination, officials found 7 kg of ephedrine concealed between layers of floor mats and cloth rolls in the first two parcels. The accompanying courier documents were found to be fake, the NCB said.

Subsequent investigation led officials to the Triplicane area of Chennai, where they apprehended a person, identified as S Hameed, on July 23. Searches at his premises resulted in the recovery of packing materials, a digital weighing machine, heat-sealing machines, plastic bags, forged identity cards, digital gadgets and other incriminating documents, it said.

Based on Hameed's disclosure during interrogation, the NCB intercepted another courier parcel at Kalyan in Maharashtra on July 25. Officials recovered from it 3.99 kg of ephedrine concealed between layers of bedsheets and photo frames, taking the total contraband seizure to 10.99 kg valued at ₹5 crore.

According to the NCB, investigations showed that the trafficking network was operating from Chennai and used forged documents to book international courier consignments. To avoid detection, members of the syndicate allegedly travelled to different cities, including Mumbai and Pune, to dispatch the parcels.

Officials said efforts were underway to trace the source of the ephedrine, a controlled substance that is commonly diverted for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, and identify other members of the network.

The NCB appealed to people to share drug-related information through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline , assuring that informants' identities would remain confidential.

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