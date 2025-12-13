Pomegranate juice vs. Beetroot juice: Know the best one to lower blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Many people are turning to natural remedies to supplement medical treatment for this issue. People can lower their risk of heart disease by following several healthy habits, such as maintaining a healthy weight and regularly consuming foods and drinks that help keep blood pressure stable. Two popular options are pomegranate juice and beetroot juice, both of which are praised for their cardiovascular benefits. But which one works better? Here is a look at it. Beet juice contains antioxidants, such as betalains,(Representative image/Pixabay)

Health benefits of pomegranate juice

Pomegranate is rich in polyphenol antioxidants, such as anthocyanins and ellagitannins. These are anti-inflammatory and considered a great choice for heart health, according to Health.com. It plays a big role in supporting blood vessel health.

According to a study, pomegranate juice could help people improve arterial elasticity. It can protect us against atherosclerosis, or plaque buildup in the arteries.

People get 533 milligrams (11 per cent of their daily potassium needs) in a cup of pomegranate juice, as per Health.com. This can help in regulating blood pressure.

Health benefits of beetroot juice

Since beetroot is high in dietary nitrates, it allows our blood vessels to relax and improves the overall circulation in the body, as per a study.

Also, it offers antioxidants, such as betalains, that hold cellular-protective and anti-inflammatory activity.

Drinking a cup of beet juice covers around 16 per cent of the daily requirement for folate, a B vitamin which helps in the formation of red blood cells as well as DNA and RNA synthesis.

Beetroot juice vs. pomegranate juice

Overall, research has highlighted that both of these play a major role in supporting healthy blood pressure levels.

Eboni Cornish, MD, a functional medicine doctor at Amen Clinics, told Health.com that beet juice is a clear winner when it comes to lowering blood pressure efficiently.

It has nitrates that the body converts into nitric oxide, helping in lowering blood pressure and improving blood flow in the body.

Further, it has betalains, which are plant pigments that help in relaxing blood vessels.

An earlier study highlighted that when one drinks 70-250 millilitres of beet juice, it lowers systolic blood pressure, especially among individuals dealing with high blood pressure.

On the other hand, pomegranate has antioxidants like polyphenols, which can "reduce levels of inflammation and oxidative stress in the walls of our blood vessels,” said Ayesha Bryant, MD, a clinical advisor at Alpas Wellness in La Plata.

Research has shown that pomegranate can lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, but these benefits usually last only up to two months of daily intake.

Beet juice, on the other hand, appears to have long-lasting benefits when it comes to lowering blood pressure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.