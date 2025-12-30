Soha Ali Khan shares her go-to green juice recipe as New Year's present to fans: ‘Supports digestion, hormonal balance…’

As the New Year approaches, many of us look for simple, sustainable ways to support our health - and a green juice is often one of the easiest places to start. Packed with hydration, fibre, minerals and plant-based nutrients, a well-balanced green blend can offer gentle daily support without the pressure of extreme detoxes or cleanses. Check out the green juice recipe shared by Soha Ali Khan!(Instagram)

In an Instagram video shared on December 30, Soha Ali Khan shared her go-to green juice recipe as a thoughtful New Year’s gift for her followers, crediting nutritionist Nidhi Behl for the formulation.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “My happy New Year present to you as promised - here’s the green juice I have most mornings. This is not a detox juice - your liver already does that well enough but think of this as gentle daily support: hydration, fibre, minerals and anti-inflammatory foods that help the body do what it already knows how to do.”

Ingredients

½ carrot

½ cucumber

2 stalks celery

¼ cup coconut water

1½ tsp chia seeds, soaked overnight

1 small piece dragon fruit, cubed

⅛ tsp fresh grated ginger

A handful of coriander leaves

1 handful moong bean sprouts, lightly steamed

1½ tsp hemp seeds

1 handful baby greens / lettuce / microgreens (rotate these)

Method

Simply blend all the ingredients together until smooth and creamy, then strain the mixture for a refined texture. If you prefer a lighter, more pourable consistency, add another splash of coconut water and blend briefly again before serving.

Health benefits

Soha’s green smoothie supports digestion, hormonal balance and sustained energy, and is something she enjoys both before and after meals in the morning as part of her daily routine. However, she advises starting slowly, rotating ingredients regularly, and always listening to your body to understand what works best for you.

She explains, “I usually have this after breakfast and before lunch and find it helps with digestion, hormone balance and sustained energy - especially on mornings that feel heavy or sluggish. A word of caution: start slow, rotate your ingredients, and always listen to your body. ”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.