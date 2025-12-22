Soha Ali Khan shares her parenting trick to reduce screen dependence, how it helped Inaaya be more empathetic

Social media has infiltrated nearly every corner of daily life. From picking an outfit just because it will look good on Instagram feed when you post it to craving a scroll break during work, social media is alarmingly intertwined with everyday life. Soha Ali Khan believes in encouraging her child to be curious.

Children born in the digital age are even more exposed to its influence, navigating a complex world. So how can children's relationship with screens be made healthier? Who better to offer guidance than celebrities who are constantly on social media spotlight and understand the difficulties of growing up under public scrutiny.

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan unveiled her parenting tips in India Today's Anything But segment, dated October 25, where she divulged her broader parenting philosophy and her trick to reduce screen dependence.

How to reduce screen dependency?

To pacify petulant children, screens may seem like the go-to solution, so they get distracted and calm down, but in the end, this actually worsens their relationship with devices in more ways than one.

Soha shared in the interview, “Children today are growing up in such a digital-first world, which makes them incredibly aware and curious.” This means that with the advent of digital technology, children are constantly exposed, which makes them even more curious. Soha addressed how parents can handle both the curiosity and screen dependence.

The actor added, "For us, having a pet has been a beautiful influence on Inaaya. It teaches her empathy, responsibility, and gives her a real-world connection that goes beyond the screen.”

So, like Soha, if you can also simultaneously take care of a pet and bring them to your family, your child can benefit from it, as the bond with a pet is very enriching, an experience that devices cannot replicate.

Soha's parenting philosophy

Children are naturally curious, and in today's digital era, that curiosity is further enhanced. Soha opened up in the interview that she acknowledges her daughter's curiosity and ensures there is open dialogue. This aligns with her broader philosophy of cycle-breaking parenting, where children are not dismissed, which is usually seen in traditional households.

“One pattern I consciously wanted to break was the idea that children should always ‘be seen and not heard,’” Soha explained. “With Inaaya, I really wanted to encourage open communication, to let her ask questions, express her feelings, and have a voice in the family.”

But while there is open dialogue, Soha shared that boundaries are also essential. “That doesn’t mean there are no boundaries. It’s about involving them in conversations and allowing space for their individuality to grow.”

Gentle parenting means having fewer strict rules, but it does not mean completely letting the child do whatever they want. Instead, it aims to create a space where the child feels heard and safe, without compromising on discpline.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.