Children fussy at bedtime? Psychotherapist shares 4 tips to help kids build healthy sleep habits

Children generally become cranky and restless when it comes to bedtime, often requesting to stay up a little longer. However, instead of reprimanding them, which may further worsen the situation, parents can focus on creating a calming and reassuring routine so children can unwind better and feel better prepared for sleep. Parents can help their children build healthy sleep routine.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait, founder and director at Gateway of Healing, shared with HT Lifestyle five practical tips that can help parents support their children in building a healthier and more consistent sleep cycle.

In fact, a healthy sleep routine is integral to a child's well-being. Sleep is an integral part of overall health, and children, in particular, benefit significantly from good-quality, consistent sleep.

The psychotherapist elaborated, "A healthy sleep routine does not just make mornings smoother. It improves mood, focus, emotional balance, and overall well-being. The good news is that small, consistent shifts at home can help children reset their internal clock and sleep better every night.”

Dr Tugnait shared these 4 tips for parents:

1. Create a calming pre-bed routine

The first suggestion the expert offered was to ensure the child has a predictable bedtime routine. This way, the body actually gets a signal that it's time to rest. The child naturally feels sleepy.

Dr Tugnait said, “A simple sequence like warm water, light reading, quiet music, or gentle stretching helps their mind shift from active to relaxed mode.” One thing as a parent you need to keep in mind is consistency. If you keep on following a set routine, the child gradually becomes conditioned to recognise bedtime cues, making it easier to relax and go to bed without any resistance.

2. Set a fixed sleep and wake time

Make sure children sleep and wake up at the same time every other day. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Next is to ensure the children go to bed and wake up at the same time. Dr Tugnait reasoned, “This helps to strengthen their internal clock, which reduces bedtime battles and morning sluggishness.”

Inconsistencies in sleep schedules often show up over the weekend. Addressing this, she shared a simple solution: "Weekends should stay close to weekday timings to avoid starting from zero every Monday.”

3. Create a sleep-friendly environment

The penultimate recommendation from the expert is to create a space where the child feels comfortable. She said, “Soft lighting, clean bedding, and a quiet space signal safety and relaxation. Even small things like reducing clutter or using blackout curtains can make a big difference." So when you build a better sleep environment, the child is more likely to experience a deeper and more uninterrupted sleep. This leads to a better mood and improved energy levels throughout the day.

4. Teach kids emotional unwinding

Sleep is not just about the body; it also involves the mind. This means that if something is on a child's mind, falling asleep can become a big challenge. For this, Dr Tugnait recommended parents teach kids how to unwind emotionally before bed.

She shared, “Simple practices like sharing highs and lows of the day, deep breathing, or gratitude moments help them release built-up emotions.”And when the child lets go of the racing thoughts, they feel mentally lighter and sleep easily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.