Dermatologist shares 3-day skin detox plan for a wedding-ready glow: Hydration, clean eating, and more

If you’re aiming for radiant, healthy skin but are short on time, your plan should avoid anything harsh or risky. Instead, the focus should be on repairing the skin barrier, deep hydration, and simple lifestyle tweaks that support the skin’s natural detox processes. A skin detox is essentially about giving your skin a break, allowing it to repair and rebalance on its own, while following a few expert-backed practices. Whether you’re a bride or a bridesmaid, the days leading up to a wedding can be a mix of excitement and stress. This emotional and physical stress often manifests on the skin as acne, dullness, or puffiness, where a well-planned detox routine can make a noticeable difference. A dermatologist suggests a 3-day detox plan for a glow(Freepik)

Here's a breakdown of a 3-day detox plan

Dermatologist Dr Nirupama Parwanda tells Health Shots, "This three-day plan is about making your skin healthy from the inside. But you need to do it in a gentle way and not stress about it. The wedding skin plan is not about changing your skin; it's about giving the skin a natural glow."

Day 1: Hydration, clean eating, and skin reset

She emphasises making hydration a non-negotiable step, alongside a healthy diet. A dermatologist says that hydration may help flush toxins from your body, making your skin look healthier. Additionally, your body reflects what you eat, so consider eating in-season fruits and vegetables. You may grill proteins such as dal, paneer, tofu, eggs, or chicken. You can also include nuts and seeds, such as pumpkin seeds, almonds, or walnuts. These contain zinc and healthy fats, which support skin health.

What to avoid: Sugar and fried food, as these may cause breakouts.

Who should avoid: According to the Journal of Nutrients, people with irritable bowel syndrome, a history of bloating, or sensitive digestion should avoid nuts such as walnuts and pumpkin seeds.

If you are on a weight-loss journey or following a strict, calorie-controlled plan, you should avoid pumpkin seeds and nuts, according to the journal Nutrients.

Day 2: Reset and repair the skin barrier

While nutrition and hydration go hand in hand, you can also focus on repairing your skin barrier by gently cleansing with a cleanser suited to your skin type. For this, choose a hydrating serum that deeply nourishes your skin. Plus, sunscreen is non-negotiable.

Note: The dermatologist recommends avoiding harsh skin treatments if short on time.

Why it works: Damaged skin barriers may cause extreme dryness, sensitivity, and breakouts. Hydration, on the other hand, and a perfect skincare routine may help you repair the barrier.

Day 3: Glow and calm

This step requires no experimentation to avoid a last-minute reaction. This may include:

Morning

Cleanse lightly; don't overdo it, as it can stress your skin.

Use a gentle serum, then a moisturiser.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable, even when you are indoors.

Pre-event care

Avoid experimenting with new face packs, treatments, and products.

You may apply under-eye patches to reduce under-eye puffiness.

The night before the wedding

Sleep is essential; at least 7-8 hours is necessary for healthy-looking skin, says the dermatologist. Use a calming moisturiser after cleansing.

What to avoid during the 3-day skin detox plan?

Sugar, fried food, and fried food.

Late nights and dehydration.

Harsh exfoliation.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)