Doctor says risk of piles is rising among young women, explains culprits like low fiber intake and poor hydration

Piles or hemorrhoids, a condition in which veins in the rectum or anus get swollen, causing pain, itching, and sometimes even bleeding, are often seen as a problem associated with ageing. But doctors say in recent years, a steady increase in cases among young women has been noticed. This shift is concerning, as it suggests that everyday habits are quietly straining digestive health. Embarrassment and social discomfort around discussing bowel issues mean many women ignore early symptoms, allowing the condition to worsen over time. Add more fibre, drink enough water, and stay active to help reduce the risk of piles in young women(Adobe Stock )

Dr C. Kolandasamy, Senior Consultant, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, Rela Hospital, Chennai, tells Health Shots that modern routines play a key role in this rise of piles among women. “Low-fibre diets, poor hydration, prolonged sitting, and constipation together increase pressure on rectal veins, making young women increasingly vulnerable to piles,” he explains. Desk-bound work, processed foods, and irregular water intake disrupt regular bowel movements, leading to straining and discomfort.

So, breaking the silence around piles is essential. Awareness, early attention to symptoms, and simple lifestyle changes can help reduce risk and prevent long-term complications.

Why are piles increasing in young women?

Poor diet and low fibre intake

Processed and fast foods lack the fiber needed for soft, easy bowel movements. Low fibre intake leads to hard stools, causing pain during bowel movements and increasing pressure on the rectal veins, which can trigger hemorrhoids, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

Long sitting hours and low activity

Spending extended hours sitting in classrooms or offices can reduce blood flow to the pelvic area and slow digestion. This inactivity raises the risk of constipation and adds strain on the rectal veins over time.

Not drinking enough water

Many people rely on tea or coffee instead of water, which can worsen dehydration. Dr C. Kolandasamy explains that water supports digestion and helps fibre work properly, reducing the risk of constipation and piles.

Piles or hemorrhoid symptoms you should not ignore

Early signs of piles are often mild and easy to overlook. These include itching around the anal area, mild discomfort or pain, and occasional bleeding during bowel movements. Many people dismiss these symptoms, hoping they will resolve on their own. However, ignoring them can allow the condition to worsen over time.

Seeking medical advice early helps manage symptoms with simple measures and reduces the likelihood of needing more invasive treatments later.

How to manage and prevent piles?

Eat fibre-rich foods

Include legumes such as beans and lentils, whole grains like oats and quinoa, and fruits such as berries and avocados to support regular bowel movements.

Stay well hydrated

Prioritise drinking water throughout the day instead of relying on tea or coffee. Proper hydration helps soften stool and reduces the need for straining.

Regular physical activity

Add daily walking, yoga, or short stretching breaks during work hours to improve circulation and support healthy digestion.

When to seek medical help?

If piles have already developed, seeking medical care is crucial to prevent the worsening of symptoms and complications. Early consultation enables doctors to recommend topical ointments, provide dietary and lifestyle guidance, and, when necessary, suggest minimally invasive procedures that are both safe and effective.

According to Dr C. Kolandasamy, early awareness makes a real difference. He emphasises that recognising symptoms on time, improving fibre intake, staying well-hydrated, and remaining physically active can significantly reduce discomfort and help manage haemorrhoids before they progress.

FAQs: Piles in young women

Why are piles becoming more common in young women?

Low fibre intake, poor hydration, sedentary routines, and constipation are key contributing factors.

How does low fibre intake increase the risk of piles?

Insufficient fibre leads to hard stools, causing straining and pressure on the rectal veins.

Does drinking less water really affect piles?

Yes. Poor hydration worsens constipation, making bowel movements difficult and painful.

Can lifestyle changes help prevent piles?

Yes. Eating fibre-rich foods, drinking enough water, and staying physically active can lower risk.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)