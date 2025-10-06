Stanford and UCLA-trained gastroenterologist shares 1 simple 5-minute hack to relieve flaring hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in your anal canal and are commonly exacerbated by increased pressure from straining, prolonged sitting, and pregnancy. While some hemorrhoids can go away on their own in some cases, others have to be treated by doctors. Lifting your legs for 5 minutes can be a quick hack to be pain-free when your hemorrhoids are flaring. (Shutterstock)

But what if there were a simple way to relieve pain from hemorrhoids when they are flaring? In a post shared on August 18, Dr Wendi, a Stanford and UCLA-trained gastroenterologist, shared a simple hack to be pain-free. Let's find out what it is:

How to relieve hemorrhoids in 5 minutes?

The gastroenterologist revealed that lifting your legs for 5 minutes can be a quick hack to be pain-free when your hemorrhoids are flaring. In the video, titled ‘When you learn that lying like this for 5 minutes can help relieve hemorrhoids that are flaring’, Dr Wendi can be seen lying on a sofa with her legs raised in the air, with her heels placed on the wall for support.

How does this help? According to the gastroenterologist, lifting your hips helps decompress the veins and encourages blood flow back to the heart using gravity. Here's how to do it:

All you need to know about hemorrhoids

According to data shared by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hemorrhoid disease is the fourth leading gastrointestinal diagnosis, accounting for 3.3 million cases in the United States. Meanwhile, the self-reported incidences of hemorrhoids is 10 million per year, which is approximately 4.4 percent of the population.

Meanwhile, in India, it has been projected that about 50 percent of the population would have hemorrhoids at some point in their life, probably by the time they reach the age of 50, and approximately 5 percent of the population suffer from haemorrhoids at any given point in time.