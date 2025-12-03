Harvard-trained gastroenterologist warns ‘cold water slows digestion’; shares 9 things to know about everyday drinks

Your gut is also responsible for your overall wellbeing. Therefore, what you eat daily can significantly impact your overall health. While eating whole foods is important, a significant portion of our diet also consists of everyday beverages, including water, teas, coffee, and others. Therefore, it is essential to understand how they affect our bodies. According to Dr Sethi, drinking warm or room temperature water is better than drinking ice-cold water.

In a December 3 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shared important health facts you should know about these everyday drinks.

9 things to know about everyday drinks

Dr Sethi captioned the post, “I'm a gut doctor and here are 9 things I refuse to gatekeep about everyday drinks. Which daily drink do you think is helping—or hurting—your gut the most?” Here's what he said about drinking cold water, avoiding drinking fruit juice, and more.

1. Warm water > ice cold

According to Dr Sethi, drinking warm or room temperature water is better than drinking ice-cold water. He explained, “Cold drinks can slow digestion temporarily. Start your day with warm or room temperature water to support gut motility.”

2. Coffee is a gut stimulant

The gastroenterologist warned against drinking coffee excessively because it can interfere with bowel movements and focus. He explained, “Too much (especially on an empty stomach) can cause reflux, urgency, and anxiety.”

3. Green tea is underrated

“It's anti-inflammatory, supports metabolism, and balances gut bacteria. Plus, L-theanine keeps your brain calm while caffeine keeps it alert,” Dr Sethi shared, listing the benefits of drinking green tea for the gut.

4. Skip the juice, eat the fruit

We all know that eating fruits is better than drinking their juice. Here's why: “Juices = sugar spike with no fibre. Whole fruits = fibre and antioxidants that your gut microbes actually use.”

5. Kombucha isn't always a healthy drink

According to the gastroenterologist, some brands of kombucha are packed with sugar. Therefore, you should be looking for ones with ‘<5g sugar per serving, or go for plain kefir or yoghurt drinks.’

6. Herbal teas = Functional medicine

“Turmeric, ginger, and fennel aren't just cosy. They reduce bloat, ease inflammation, and support gut lining repair,” the gastroenterologist noted.

7. Chia or basil seed drinks support digestion

According to the expert, chia and basil seeds absorb water to form a gut-friendly gel that feeds your good bacteria, making them great for promoting regularity and fibre on the go.

8. Alcohol damages your gut period

Dr Sethi noted that even small amounts of alcohol disrupt gut bacteria, increase permeability (leaky gut), and mess with sleep. Therefore, he suggests, “Hydrate well and limit intake if you drink.”

9. Eat leafy herbs

Leafy herbs may be small, but they are mighty for your gut health. “Mint, cilantro, parsley, and basil contain polyphenols that support digestion and feed good bacteria,” Dr Sethi said. He suggested eating them raw rather than cooked, and using them generously, not just as a garnish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.