Harvard trained gut doctor reveals this easily available superfruit is amazing for your digestive health

Bright green and refreshingly tangy, kiwis are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. A superfruit for your health, the small, fuzzy fruit offers myriads of benefits for your overall health, ranging from supporting digestion to reducing the risk of heart disease. Thanks to high levels of vitamin C, fiber, and the actinidin enzyme, kiwis support heart health by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol, boost immunity, and improve skin and eye health. Whether consumed in a fruit salad, blended into a smoothie, or consumed as is, this tropical fruit can be a great addition to your everyday diet. Not all fruits are made equal and one reigns above them all when it comes to digestive health.(Pexel)

Board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford recently revealed the hidden gut health benefits of adding kiwis in your diet. From naturally relieving constipation to being an incredible alternative for vitamin and mineral supplements, Dr. Sethi shared an Instagram post on August 25, detailing 7 reasons why you need to start adding kiwis in your diet today!

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist explains if herbal teas with turmeric, ginger and fennel are actually healthy for your gut

Natural constipation relief

Scientifically identified as a berry, kiwis are rich in a unique type of fiber that pulls water into your stool, making it softer and initiating bowel movements. The combination of high fiber, water, and actinidin enzymes improves gastrointestinal motility, by easily breaking down protein and supporting a healthy gut microbiome, as per a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

IBS friendly

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is one of the most commonly diagnosed gastrointestinal conditions, with symptoms ranging from diarrhea, bloating, abdominal pain and constipation, according to Healthline. People with IBS need to limit their FODMAP intake, which is a kind of short-chain carbohydrate that is poorly absorbed by the small intestine, and kiwis are naturally low in FODMAP content, making them less likely to trigger bloating, pain or gas in people with IBS.

Digestive enzymes

Dr. Sethi explains that kiwis contain a digestive enzyme called actinidin, that helps break down proteins and improves your gut’s ability to digest heavy meals, potentially reducing feelings of bloat.

Fiber that works

Kiwis contain 2-3 grams of soluble and insoluble fibers - the kind that is very effective in promoting gut motility and stool consistency. As per an article on UCLA Health, the unique combination of fibers and actinidin enzymes makes the fruit a digestive powerhouse.

Also Read | Struggling with digestion? AIIMS gut doctor recommends 7 best beverages for digestive health

Clinically proven

According to Dr. Sethi, scientific research has proven that eating just 2 kiwis per day can significantly reduce the symptoms of constipation within a few weeks. It improves stool frequency and reduces discomfort for individuals with IBS or other gastrointestinal conditions, due to its water retention capacity and the presence of actinidin, which aids in breaking down proteins in the stomach and small intestines, as per an article on National Library of Medicine.

Better than supplements

Studies show that kiwis perform even better than supplements like fiber powders or pills due to its broad spectrum of nutrients, such as fiber, potassium, folate, vitamin E, vitamin C and various antioxidants, minus the artificial additives.

More than just gut health

Besides aiding digestion, Dr. Sethi also claims that kiwis support the immune system and help fight inflammation due to its rich vitamin C, potassium and antioxidant content.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.