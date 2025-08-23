AIIMS gastroenterologist explains if herbal teas with turmeric, ginger and fennel are actually healthy for your gut

Our everyday drinks play essential roles in our overall wellbeing. On August 23, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared valuable insights on which drink is good for everyday consumption, and which should be avoided. Also read | Are herbal teas worth the hype? Doctor shares 5 reasons why they live up to the buzz and correct time to drink them Herbal tea can ease inflammation.(Pexels)

“I’m a gut doctor. And here are 9 things I refuse to gatekeep about everyday drinks,” wrote Dr Saurabh Sethi on Instagram. Here are 9 things that he suggested:

1. Warm water > ice cold

Cold drinks can slow digestion temporarily. Start your day with warm or room temp water to support gut motility.

2. Coffee is a gut stimulant

Use it wisely. It helps with bowel movements and focus. But too much (especially on an empty stomach) can cause reflux, urgency, and anxiety.

3. Green tea is underrated

It's anti-inflammatory, supports metabolism, and balances gut bacteria. Plus, L-theanine keeps your brain calm while caffeine keeps it alert.

4. Skip the juice, eat the fruit

Juices can lead to sugar spike with no fiber. Whole fruits are loaded with fibre and antioxidants that your gut microbes actually use.

5. Kombucha isn’t always a health drink

Some brands are packed with sugar. Look for ones with <5g sugar per serving or go for plain kefir or yogurt drinks.

6. Herbal teas are functional medicine

Turmeric, ginger, and fennel aren’t just cozy. They reduce bloat, ease inflammation, and support gut lining repair.

7. Chia or basil seed drinks support digestion

They absorb water, form a gut-friendly gel, and feed your good bacteria. Great for regularity and fiber on the go.

8. Alcohol damages your gut

Even small amounts disrupt gut bacteria, increase permeability (leaky gut), and mess with sleep. Hydrate well and limit intake if you drink.

9. Leafy herbs are small but mighty for gut health

Mint, cilantro, parsley, and basil contain polyphenols that support digestion and feed good bacteria. Raw herbs are more nutritious than when cooked. Use generously, not just as a garnish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.