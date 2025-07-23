Are herbal teas worth the hype? Doctor shares 5 reasons why they live up to the buzz and correct time to drink them

Tea may be a forever mood, like a much-needed hug, but the aftermath may not be as cosy as tea's flavours. The side effects feel like a wake-up call, akin to a warm hug that suddenly gets too tight and claustrophobic. While the beverage's energy boost is only momentarily, the crash and side effects take a toll on health. Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist and holistic wellness coach, shared with HT Lifestyle the side effects of regular tea, which occur because teas contain caffeine. Herbal teas can help in managing glucose levels.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Tea and coffee in fine dining? Chef shares beverage pairing rules, Indian dishes to go with, and brew types

She listed out the demerits and said, "Sure, regular chai is comforting, but let’s be honest, it also fuels sugar cravings, caffeine jitters, acidity and three AM wide awake regrets. This is where herbal tea comes in, which is caffeine-free and calming.”

Further adding to the benefits of herbal tea, the lack of caffeine is one of the reasons it stands out, supporting sleep and mitigating anxiety. Dr Santhanam added, “Unlike regular tea, herbal teas are usually caffeine-free and made from herbs, flowers, and spices. Basically, herbal teas are the chill best friend your anxious brain needs."

So for herbal tea, the absence of caffeine is one of the big wins, limiting the usual side effects of tea, while still retaining the aromatic comfort we all seek in a hot beverage.

Dr Aparna Santhanam shared a guide with us, covering the essentials, from the reasons why herbal tea may be better, top herbal tea variants to try, to everyday tips to make herbal tea even more healthy:

5 reasons why herbal tea deserves the hype

1. No afternoon crashes

2. Calms you instead of over-caffeinating

3. Keeps you hydrated

4. No teeth stains

5. Instant self-care vibes

5 herbal teas to try

Herbal tea is prepared from flowers, herbs, and spices. (Shutterstock)

Ginger (Morning/After Meals): Supports digestion, fights bloat, and gives your immunity a kickstart. Hibiscus (Afternoon): Antioxidant-rich, great for skin and BP, with a gorgeous ruby-red glow. Peppermint (Post-Lunch): Clears sinuses, eases headaches, and perks you up without the caffeine crash. Tulsi (Evening): Reduces stress, supports metabolism, and is an Ayurvedic immunity booster. Chamomile (Night): The perfect bedtime brew to calm your mind and help you sleep.

3 tips on how to make herbal tea healthier

• Brew fresh. No reheating old tea.

• Avoid sweeteners.

• Sip slowly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.