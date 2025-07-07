Dietitian shares 6 benefits of eating chia seeds to relieve constipation naturally

Constipation is something many of us have struggled with—those days when you feel bloated, uncomfortable, which just can’t seem to go. Ever wondered why it happens? It is often due to a lack of fibre, dehydration, or a slow digestive system. Symptoms like infrequent bowel movements, hard stools, and abdominal pain can make life uncomfortable. But do you know chia seeds can be a natural way to get rid of constipation? Packed with fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds help improve digestion and can even ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). However, you need to be a bit careful with these tiny seeds because a small mistake can make things worse. Find out benefits of chia seeds for digestion and how to use them for a healthy digestion. Chia seeds can improve your digestion(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of chia seeds for constipation

Chia seeds are a powerhouse of fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. All of these nutrients are not only beneficial for digestion but also for weight loss and heart health. Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, says, "Chia seeds are exceptionally good for constipation because of their high fibre content. They are one of the best remedies for promoting healthy digestion and regular bowel movements."

Here are 6 ways eating chia seeds can help get rid of constipation and improve digestion:

1. High fibre content: Chia seeds are packed with both soluble and insoluble fibre. Just 2 tablespoons of chia seeds offer 9.8 grams of dietary fibre, per the US Food and Drug Administration. This is a significant portion of the daily value of 28 grams per day.

2. Soluble fibre: This type of fibre dissolves in water, forming a gel-like substance. This gel softens stool, making it easier to pass from the body. It also adds bulk, which stimulates bowel contractions, aiding movement through the digestive tract.

3. Insoluble fibre: While it does not dissolve, insoluble fibre acts like a 'bulking agent,' adding weight to stool and helping it move smoothly through the intestines.

4. Water absorption: “Chia seeds have an incredible ability to absorb up to 12 times their weight in liquid. When consumed with adequate water, they swell up, increasing the volume and hydration of stool,” explains Chawla. This prevents hard, dry stools, which are a common cause of constipation.

5. Prebiotic properties: While more research is needed, some studies suggest that chia seeds can act as prebiotics, which are beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is crucial for efficient digestion and regular bowel movements.

6. Lubrication: The gel-like consistency formed by soaked chia seeds can also help lubricate the digestive tract, facilitating the passage of stool. “It can also help you keep hydrated, reducing the risk of dehydration—one of the leading causes behind constipation,” shares Chawla.

Try chia seeds to get rid of constipation.(Shutterstock)

How to consume chia seeds?

Here's how to use chia seeds to support healthy digestion and relieve constipation:

1. Always soak them

Never consume dry chia seeds. They absorb a lot of water and can expand. Eating them dry can cause blockages or discomfort.

How to prepare chia seed water: Mix 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds in 1 cup (240 ml) of water or a plant-based milk. Stir well and let it sit for at least 15-30 minutes, or even better, overnight. The mixture should form a thick gel.

2. Incorporate into various meals

Chia pudding: Soak chia seeds overnight with milk and a little sweetener for a creamy, fibre-rich breakfast.

Smoothies: Add soaked chia seeds to your smoothie for extra thickness and fibre.

Oatmeal or yoghurt: You may also add chia seed gel in oatmeal or yoghurt to boost fibre and keep you full longer.

Dressings or sauces: You can also use chia seed gel as a salad dressing or sauce.

Tips to keep in mind while consuming chia seeds

1. Start slow

“If you are new to high-fibre foods, begin with a smaller amount, like 1 teaspoon, and gradually increase to 1-2 tablespoons per day over a week or two,” says Chawla. This allows your digestive system to adjust and minimizes the risk of gas or bloating.

2. Drink plenty of water

This cannot be stressed enough. When increasing fibre intake, especially with a highly absorbent fibre like psyllium, you must increase your overall daily water intake. Water is essential for the fibre to work its magic in softening stool.

By keeping these things in mind, chia seeds can be a safe and effective natural remedy for constipation, promoting overall digestive health.