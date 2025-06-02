Gastroenterologist shares best superfruit for gut health to help with bloating, heartburn, constipation

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab often shares health and nutrition tips with his followers to support their gut and liver health. On June 1, he shared 1 superfruit, which can aid your gut health if you consume it regularly. He also shared a delicious way to consume the fruit. Let's find out what it is. Wondering what fruit is best for your gut? Read on.

Papaya: The 1 superfruit for gut health

In the Instagram video, the gastroenterologist revealed that the one superfruit that supports gut health is papaya. It is one of the best fruits for our gut as it also helps with heartburn, bloating, and constipation.

A gut-healthy smoothie

Great on its own, according to Dr Salhab, papaya can also be blended into a smoothie with ice, a sweetener of choice like honey or cinnamon, and regular or coconut milk to make it creamy. “This creates a nice gut-healthy smoothie for the morning,” Dr Salhab added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, apart from supporting gut health, papaya also has several other benefits. It protects vision, prevents inflammation, lowers blood sugar, and protects your heart. It also helps the body fight several diseases as it is a nutrient-rich source of vitamin C.

Studies suggest that eating foods high in vitamin C may lower your risk of lung cancer and breast cancer. The vitamin may also help treat pancreatic cancer. Additionally, plant chemicals (phytonutrients) in papayas, such as lycopene, may help fight cancer, according to a study.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.