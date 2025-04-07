Nighttime heartburn not letting you sleep? Doctor shares 3 natural ways you can prevent it

Are you up late at night, tossing and turning because of an uncomfortable burning sensation in your chest? This burning feeling is night heartburn, and it occurs when stomach acid travels up into the esophagus while sleeping or lying down. Medications are immediately reached out for relief, but there are many natural ways to prevent heartburn. Additionally, if endured, not only is it uncomfortable, but it also prevents good quality sleep, making you feel groggy and tired the next day. Night heartburn can worsen sleep quality.(Shutterstock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi took to Instagram to share a few natural ways one could prevent the situation of nighttime heartburn.

Quoting research, he explained, “Research has shown that managing nighttime heartburn can improve sleep quality significantly, which in turn can help you maintain a healthy weight.”

Sleep on left side

Sleep on your left side to treat heartburn.(Shutterstock)

Sleep position matters more than you might think. While many people have a default, go-to sleeping posture, one natural way to ease heartburn is by consciously switching to a better position.

He elaborated, “Sleep on your left side. Studies show that sleeping on your left side can reduce acid reflux by positioning the stomach below the esophagus.”

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are good for digestion.(Shutterstock)

Fennel seeds are commonly used to treat digestive issues, from bloating to indigestion. For this problem as well, Dr Sethi recommended fennel seeds.

Dr Sethi added, “Fennel seeds contain natural compounds like anethole which can help neutralise stomach acid.”

Elevating the body with mattress

Much of the nighttime heartburn also comes from sleep position and angle, as usually the stomach acid stays in the stomach due to gravity, but when you lie down, it travels up.

Dr Sethi recommended, “Elevating the body with an under mattress. Wedge creates a gravity barrier that prevents stomach acid from traveling up the oesophagus during sleep."

