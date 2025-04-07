Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nighttime heartburn not letting you sleep? Doctor shares 3 natural ways you can prevent it

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 07, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Nighttime heartburn can steal your sleep and leave you uncomfortable the entire night. Doctor shares 3 natural ways to prevent it.

Are you up late at night, tossing and turning because of an uncomfortable burning sensation in your chest? This burning feeling is night heartburn, and it occurs when stomach acid travels up into the esophagus while sleeping or lying down. Medications are immediately reached out for relief, but there are many natural ways to prevent heartburn. Additionally, if endured, not only is it uncomfortable, but it also prevents good quality sleep, making you feel groggy and tired the next day.

Night heartburn can worsen sleep quality.(Shutterstock)
Night heartburn can worsen sleep quality.(Shutterstock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi took to Instagram to share a few natural ways one could prevent the situation of nighttime heartburn.

Quoting research, he explained, “Research has shown that managing nighttime heartburn can improve sleep quality significantly, which in turn can help you maintain a healthy weight.”

Sleep on left side

Sleep on your left side to treat heartburn.(Shutterstock)
Sleep on your left side to treat heartburn.(Shutterstock)

Sleep position matters more than you might think. While many people have a default, go-to sleeping posture, one natural way to ease heartburn is by consciously switching to a better position.

He elaborated, “Sleep on your left side. Studies show that sleeping on your left side can reduce acid reflux by positioning the stomach below the esophagus.”

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are good for digestion.(Shutterstock)
Fennel seeds are good for digestion.(Shutterstock)

Fennel seeds are commonly used to treat digestive issues, from bloating to indigestion. For this problem as well, Dr Sethi recommended fennel seeds.

Dr Sethi added, “Fennel seeds contain natural compounds like anethole which can help neutralise stomach acid.”

Elevating the body with mattress

Much of the nighttime heartburn also comes from sleep position and angle, as usually the stomach acid stays in the stomach due to gravity, but when you lie down, it travels up.

Dr Sethi recommended, “Elevating the body with an under mattress. Wedge creates a gravity barrier that prevents stomach acid from traveling up the oesophagus during sleep."

ALSO READ: Acid reflux management guide: Causes, symptoms, effective treatment options and prevention tips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Nighttime heartburn not letting you sleep? Doctor shares 3 natural ways you can prevent it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On