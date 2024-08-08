Are you having symptoms such as heartburn, stomach cramping and pain or vomiting? Well, this could be due to acid reflux but sweat not as we will help you understand the symptoms and treatment options of acid reflux along with expert-recommended vital tips to prevent acid reflux. Acid reflux management guide: Causes, symptoms, effective treatment options and prevention tips (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant - Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, explained, “Acid reflux is seen when the stomach acid moves up into one’s esophagus, leading to symptoms such as heartburn. So, the backward flow of acid is known as acid reflux. It is a common problem seen in a large number of people. A lot of people tend to have these issues owing to factors such as stress, unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, lying down after eating, eating spicy food, smoking and alcohol, obesity, higher caffeine consumption, or pregnancy.”

Symptoms:

According to Dr Meghraj Ingle, the symptoms of acid reflux are nausea, chest pain, sore throat, burning sensation, headache, sour taste of the acid in the mouth, stomach cramping and pain, chronic coughing, shortness of breath and wheezing.

The treatment:

Encouraging to embrace lifestyle modifications, such as mindful eating practice into daily routines, Dr Meghraj Ingle advised, “One has to savour each bite, chew the food properly and also recognise the hunger cues. Doing so can help to keep an eye on food consumption, allowing for better digestion, and even fostering a deeper connection with food that can reduce overeating. Remember, overeating causes acid reflux. Even probiotics help manage acid reflux. Probiotics and fermented foods restore digestive balance and improve the gut microbiome.”

He suggested, “Opt for yogurt, kimchi, or kombucha to be able to ensure smooth gastrointestinal function. Stress is also a cause of acid reflux. Hence, stress reduction through yoga or meditation can help you to prevent acid reflux. Exercise daily, avoid acidic foods such as onions, tomatoes, and spicy food, eat smaller meals, refrain from wearing tight clothes, quit smoking and alcohol, and do not sleep immediately after eating. Follow these vital tips and you will surely be able to manage acid reflux.”

Dr Meghraj Ingle asserted that those struggling with acid reflux should take medication prescribed by the doctor only. He recommended, “Antacids and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) will be advised to the patient. It is not at all a good idea to self-medicate. Histamine 2 (H2) blockers will also be recommended for the patients. Surgical treatment for acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is fundoplication,. Here, the top of the stomach is wrapped around the lower esophagus to prevent acid from escaping. It is a promising solution that addresses the root cause of acid reflux.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.