Chronic heartburn? You might be at risk for a rare but deadly cancer! Here are signs to watch out for during acid reflux

Heartburn or acid reflux, commonly known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), affects millions of people worldwide. While occasional acid reflux is harmless, chronic and long-term untreated GERD can significantly increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. Despite being a lesser-known consequence, this connection is serious and requires public awareness.

What is acid reflux and why does it happen?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker (Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center in Mumbai and Saifee and Apollo and Namaha Hospitals in Mumbai) explained, “Acid reflux occurs when acid from the stomach flows back into the oesophagus, leading to a burning sensation in the chest, commonly known as heartburn. This happens when the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES)—a muscular ring at the bottom of the oesophagus—fails to close properly or relaxes at the wrong time.”

She added, “This condition is known as hiatus hernia. Frequent acid reflux can lead to inflammation, ulcers, and even structural changes in the oesophageal lining. If left untreated, it can progress to a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus, a known risk factor for oesophageal cancer.”

How does Barrett’s oesophagus increase cancer risk?

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker answered, “Barrett’s oesophagus is a condition where the normal oesophageal lining is replaced with tissue that resembles the intestine’s lining. This change occurs as a defence mechanism against repeated exposure to stomach acid. While Barrett’s oesophagus itself is not cancer, it is considered as a precancerous condition that significantly increases the risk of developing oesophageal adenocarcinoma, a form of esophageal cancer.”

Key facts about Barrett’s oesophagus

It develops silently and is often detected during routine UGI endoscopy.

Not everyone with Barrett’s oesophagus will develop cancer, but regular monitoring is crucial.

Endoscopic screenings help detect early changes, allowing for timely medical intervention.

If you have chronic acid reflux, consulting a doctor for regular check-ups can be life-saving.

Oesophageal cancer: The hidden danger

According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, oesophageal cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the food-pipe and there are two main types, both of which can be linked to GERD:

Squamous Cell Carcinoma – Usually linked to smoking and alcohol use. Adenocarcinoma – Strongly associated with long-term acid reflux (GERD) and Barrett’s oesophagus.

Why is oesophageal cancer alarming?

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker opined, “Oesophageal cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment options become limited. This is because early symptoms are either mild or completely absent.”

Symptoms to watch out for

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) – A persistent feeling of food getting stuck in the throat.

Unexplained weight loss – Losing weight rapidly without any changes in diet or exercise.

Chronic cough or hoarseness – A lingering cough that does not resolve with usual treatment.

Persistent chest pain or heartburn – Severe burning pain that does not improve with acid-reducing medications.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.