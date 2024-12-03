Should you eat papaya with seeds for 'the most powerful' detox? Here's everything you need to know

If you went a little overboard and are now feeling the urge to eat clean, then you have come to the right place. In a recent video, social media personality Shineel, who shares health and wellness tips on Instagram, discussed how you can 'convert your regular foods into superfoods'. Also read | Woman reveals 'sacrifices she made to shed 20 kg': 'Papaya helps in weight loss and skin glow' Eating papaya with seeds can detox your body. (Representative picture: Pexels)

She said, “Having papaya with its seeds is the simplest and the most powerful way of detoxing your body.” So, we asked Dr Kanika Narang, deputy manager of the dietetics department at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, if such a detox would do us any good. But first, let's find out what Shineel said in her video.

'Papaya seeds are magnets to toxins and parasites'

Shineel said, “What if I told you that just by changing the way you eat your papaya for seven days, you could detox your body seven times faster? Now, we all know that papaya is the king of all fruits but did you know that the papaya seeds are magnets to toxins and parasites in our body?”

She added, “Having papaya with its seeds is the simplest and the most powerful way of detoxing your body. You doing this for seven days is equivalent to somebody doing a full detox for a week. The only two things you need to remember: one, swallow the seeds, don't chew them; and second, please do not have this if you are pregnant.”

Papaya: Papaya acts as a natural laxative if you have it empty stomach in the morning.(Pixabay)

Nutritional composition of papaya seeds

Papaya, specifically the seeds of carica papaya, has garnered attention for its diverse health benefits and therapeutic potential, according to Dr Kanika Narang. The seeds are rich in bioactive compounds, including flavonoids, alkaloids, and phenolic acids, which contribute to their medicinal properties.

Dr Kanika Narang says papaya seeds contain essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and vitamin C. "They are also high in fibre, which aids digestion and promotes gut health by regulating bowel movements and detoxifying the digestive tract. The presence of enzymes like papain enhances protein digestion, making papaya seeds beneficial for individuals with digestive disorders," she says.

Dr Kanika Narang lists the health benefits of papaya seeds:

◉ Antiparasitic properties

Traditionally, papaya seeds have been used to combat intestinal parasites. Studies indicate that compounds like benzyl isothiocyanate exhibit anthelmintic activity, effectively eliminating harmful organisms from the gut.

◉ Anti-inflammatory effects

The seeds possess anti-inflammatory properties that may help alleviate chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and asthma. This is attributed to their rich content of antioxidants that combat oxidative stress in the body.

◉ Liver protection

Research suggests that papaya seeds may support liver health by reducing oxidative damage and improving liver function markers. They have shown promise in protecting against hepatotoxicity induced by various agents.

◉ Potential anti-cancer effects

Some studies indicate that the phytochemicals in papaya seeds may inhibit the proliferation of cancer cells, particularly in vitro studies involving various cancer types. Their antioxidant properties help neutralize free radicals, potentially lowering cancer risk.

◉ Cardiovascular health

Papaya seeds' high fiber content lowers cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. Additionally, their antioxidant properties may protect against cardiovascular diseases by preventing oxidative damage to blood vessels.

Final thoughts

Dr Kanika Narang says, “Incorporating papaya seeds into the diet could provide significant health benefits due to their rich nutritional profile and therapeutic properties. However, moderation is advised due to potential side effects at high doses, including possible fertility impacts observed in animal studies.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.