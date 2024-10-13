Woman reveals 'sacrifices she made to shed 20 kg': 'Papaya helps in weight loss and skin glow'

‘Eating one plate salad before lunch every day’

In the clip, she gives a glimpse of her meals throughout the day: "Sacrifices I made to shed 20 kg easily – waking up early at 6 am every day. Replacing juices and soda with coconut water. Air frying/grilling snacks at home instead of deep frying. Eating papaya, not apples, on an empty stomach helps weight loss and skin glow. Eating one plate salad before lunch every day — one cucumber, carrot, and beetroot every day."

Can papaya help with weight loss?

Although papaya may not directly target weight loss, its nutrient composition may support a healthy weight loss diet. The low-calorie fruit is rich in fibre and may aid digestion. It can help fill people up and make them feel less bloated. While more research is necessary to explore the potential weight loss benefits of papayas, preliminary evidence suggests the fruit may have anti-obesity properties.

What studies say

In a 2020 study, scientists fed rats a high-fat diet, which resulted in weight gain and high cholesterol levels. After adding fresh papaya juice to the rats’ diet, the rodents lost weight and had healthier cholesterol levels. A 2019 study also evaluated the effect of papaya pulp, leaves, and seeds on metabolic syndrome in rats and risk factors that may raise the risk of heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Reactions to Anushka Singh's video

"Super easy and effective changes. I did the same and a few more - walk after food; muscle training (now love it) ; no packaged foods (now hate them)," read a comment on Anushka Singh's Instagram post. A person also said, "It’s not sacrificing. It’s being Mindful. And let’s normalise doing these things."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.