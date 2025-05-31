Gastroenterologist shares 7 healthy snacks that protect your liver: Lime with watermelon to kimchi with sweet potato

A good liver enhances the quality of your life. Therefore, it becomes important that we include everyday steps into our routine that can boost liver health, as it has several important functions in our body, cleaning toxins out of blood, making bile to digest food, and more. Eating lime with watermelon helps the liver manage oxidative stress and maintain healthy blood flow. (Freepik)

A simple way to ensure good liver health is through nutrition. According to Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, you can have snacks to protect your liver. On April 30, he shared 7 snack options - a combination of foods that are easily available - that can boost the health of your liver.

Snacks to protect your liver

According to Dr Salhab, there are a few food combinations that work to boost your liver health. He also shared the reasons why these snacking options are beneficial. Let's find out the gastroenterologist's recommendations:

Combine these foods for liver health. Here’s why:

1. Lime plus watermelon

High in citrulline, antioxidants, and vitamin C, lime and watermelon help the liver manage oxidative stress and maintain healthy blood flow.

2. Sourdough plus avocado

According to the gastroenterologist, eating sourdough with avocado combines gut-friendly fermentation and healthy fats, improving the way the liver handles sugar and stores fat.

3. Kimchi plus sweet potato

A combination of kimchi and sweet potato pairs probiotics and resistant starch to strengthen the gut-liver connection and lower the risk of fat buildup in the liver.

4. Walnuts plus almonds

Explaining why you should eat walnuts with almonds, Dr Salhab wrote, “Packed with omega-3 fats and vitamin E, both proven to lower liver fat and protect liver cells from oxidative damage.”

5. Dark chocolate plus berries

A powerful source of flavonoids, dark chocolate and berries help the liver resist scarring and maintain healthy blood vessels.

6. Kiwi plus Greek yoghurt

Eating kiwi with Greek yoghurt boosts vitamin C, potassium, and probiotics, which are all critical for keeping liver metabolism and energy production running strong, per the gastroenterologist.

7. Apples plus cinnamon

Lastly, he recommended eating apples with cinnamon. He said, “Apples are packed with fibre and antioxidants shown to protect against liver fat buildup, while cinnamon provides anti-inflammatory compounds that support liver resilience.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.