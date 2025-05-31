Doctor shares why cranberry juice is the next big thing to improve your gut health

Good gut health depends on what’s on your plate, and sometimes, what’s in your glass. Superfoods that supercharge gut health have a new contender in the spotlight- and it’s a tart, sweet drink, cranberry juice. Cranberry juice contains gut-boosting polyphenols.(Freepik)

UK-based Dr Karan Rajan, who regularly shares health and nutrition tips on Instagram, posted on May 30 his reaction to a video of a content creator, explaining how she’s having cranberry juice for better gut health. He also broke down the surprising benefits of cranberry juice’s pigment for the gut microbiome.

Cranberry juice's benefits

Dr Karan Rajan breaks down the gut-boosting properties of a powerful compound found in cranberries, called polyphenols, in the clip. According to him, the gut microbiome benefits the most from cranberry juice, as it promotes the growth of beneficial bacterial strains.

He explained, "When you drink cranberry juice, you get a dose of one of the most beneficial nutrients you can get from any diet, polyphenols. These are natural plant antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation and provide some more gut health benefits. The type of polyphenols found in cranberries, which also give it its vibrant colour, are called proanthocyanidins. These polyphenols help to reduce the growth of bad bacteria, leading to better gut health. In fact, there's growing evidence that cranberry polyphenols can act as prebiotics, basically food for the good bacteria. So they promote the growth of beneficial strains like Akkermansia, Bifidobacterium, and Lactobacillus."

The best way to have cranberry

The absorption of nutrients and overall efficiency also depend on how you consume the fruit. Additionally, gut health thrives with a diet that is diverse and contains a variety of polyphenols.

Dr Ranjan added, "The benefits from eating cranberries or blending the fruit into a smoothie are far greater than just the juice because it lacks fibre. But occasionally, it's a convenient option for the boost of plant pigments. If you want to eat food with the highest concentrations of polyphenols, then just choose plants that are dark red, purple, or blue. If you eat a wide range of colourful plants, you maximise the chances of getting a variety of plant pigments and polyphenols. Different polyphenols each have a unique impact on the gut microbiome, meaning each one can help you support different microbes."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.