Longevity specialist shares 5 biomarkers that can predict how long you will live and the quality of your overall health

What if you could tell how long - and how well - you're likely to live simply by looking at your blood? Modern longevity science suggests exactly that. A handful of powerful biomarkers can reveal how fast you're ageing at the cellular level, how healthy your arteries are, and how resilient your metabolism remains - offering a clearer picture of both your lifespan and health-span than genetics or supplements alone. Get these biomarkers tested to know how healthy you are!

Dr Vassily Eliopoulos - a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass - has outlined five key biomarkers that can predict both lifespan and health-span, tracking cellular ageing, cardiovascular health, insulin function and more. In an Instagram post shared on November 30, the longevity specialist highlights, “Most people think longevity is about supplements and genetics, but the truth is, it’s measurable right now through your blood. There are five biomarkers that can predict not just how long you’ll live, but how well.”

1. ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)

Dr Vass considers ApoB the single most important blood marker for cardiovascular disease, which is even more reliable than LDL. High ApoB indicates higher concentration of plaque-forming particles which points towards a shorter health-span. The longevity specialist recommends keeping ApoB below 80 mg/dL for better long-term health.

2. High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP)

Dr Vass explains, “This measures silent inflamamtion, the root of ageing, heart disease, Alzheimer's, and more. Even a mild elevation signals oxidative stress and immune activation.” He notes that optimal levels should ideally remain below 1.0 mg/L. CRP, along with ApoB, tracks how inflamed or damaged your arteries are.

3. VO₂ Max

This biomarker reflects your body’s ability to use oxygen efficiently and is a strong predictor of all-cause mortality. According to the longevity doctor, “Higher VO₂ Max equals longer life, better brain health, and metabolic resilience. The goal is to stay in top 25 percent for your age.”

4. Fasting insulin

Fasting insulin is, as Dr Vass notes, “Early warning sign of metabolic dysfunction, even before glucose spikes. Chronically high insulin drives ageing, fat gain, and cognitive decline.” He states that optimal levels should be between 2 to 5 μIU/mL.

5. GGT (Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase)

According to the longevity expert, GGT is a low-level liver enzyme that can predict oxidative stress and mortality risk - quietly tracking both liver health and the hidden oxidative processes that drive ageing. It is an important biomarker which is often overlooked, but elevated GGT correlates with faster ageing. Optimal levels should be between 10 to 25 U/L.

Dr Vass emphasises, “These labs give you real insight into how fast you’re ageing on a cellular level, long before symptoms appear. When you know these numbers, you have a roadmap to reverse early decline and add healthy years to your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.