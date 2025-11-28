Nutritionist shares 12 everyday habits that slow down your metabolism: Don't skip protein at breakfast and overexercise

People often work hard during workouts, pushing themselves to build our bodies, burn fat, and feel good. However, there’s a hidden truth: overdoing workouts can hurt your metabolism more than you realise. Many of us blame a slow metabolism on age, genetics, or hormones, but the real problems may often come from our daily habits. High intensity workouts increase the body’s metabolism and there is more probability of losing fat and not muscles.(Adobe Stock)

“Metabolism is not something you can simply turn on or off. It follows a rhythm that depends on how you eat, exercise, sleep, and recover,” nutritionist and metabolic health coach Madhavi Shilpi tells Health Shots. When this rhythm is disturbed, it can affect your energy levels and hunger signals.

Habits that may affect metabolism

The following habits that might hurt your metabolism show the need for a balanced approach, especially with exercise, suggests the expert:

1. Skipping protein at breakfast

Many people start their day with a light breakfast, such as toast or sugary cereal. These foods can spike blood sugar levels. Skipping protein in the morning can lead to cravings and tiredness later. "Protein helps keep blood sugar steady and makes you feel full longer", says the nutritionist. Instead of sugary options, try an egg wrap or tofu bhurji on toast. This will help you feel satisfied and maintain your energy without a mid-morning slump.

2. Eating too late at night

It's easy to lose track of time and snack right before bed. Eating a heavy meal too close to bedtime makes your body work hard to digest food when it should be resting. "Your last meal should be two to three hours before you sleep says the metabolic health coach. Try a light dinner, like grilled paneer with vegetables or a bowl of soup with tofu. This helps your body focus on resting and recovering overnight instead of digesting late at night.

3. Snacking all day

Snacking can be a regular part of our day, but eating snacks all the time, even healthy ones, can keep insulin levels high and make it harder to burn fat. Instead of reaching for fruit every few hours, think about whether your meals have enough protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Madhavi suggests that "if you eat meals full of nutrients, you should be able to go four to five hours without needing a snack."

4. Trusting packaged ‘health’ foods

Packaged snacks often seem healthy, but many contain hidden sugars and preservatives that can harm your metabolism. Instead of reaching for protein bars or flavoured yoghurts, choose whole foods. Try meals like dal and rice or a fresh vegetable stir-fry. If your great-grandmother wouldn’t recognise it as food, chances are your metabolism won’t either.

5. Sitting for long stretches

Many of us spend long hours at our desks, which can harm our health. Sitting too much can lead to problems with blood sugar and slow down our metabolism. "To stay healthy, take short breaks every hour to stretch, stand, or go for a quick walk", says Shilpi. Simple actions like standing during phone calls or taking the stairs can help make your day more active and improve your metabolism.

6. Overdoing workouts

While sticking to a workout routine is good, pushing yourself too hard or skipping rest days can be harmful. Overtraining can raise stress hormone levels, causing fatigue, inflammation, and increased hunger. Madhavi suggests, “Your body transforms when it feels safe, not punished.” To keep your muscles strong and improve fat burning, mix up your workouts. Combine high-intensity training with yoga, walking, or recovery days.

7. Sleeping too little or too late

Many people think that staying up late makes them more productive. In reality, not getting enough sleep affects your body's natural processes. It can lower insulin sensitivity and cause cravings for unhealthy foods. "It's important to stick to a regular sleep schedule", says the nutritionist. Focus on good sleep habits, and remember that a well-rested body is better at managing weight and cravings.

8. Depending on caffeine and stress

Many people start their mornings with caffeine, but too much can raise cortisol levels, a stress hormone. This can lead to more fat storage in the belly area. "Try reducing your caffeine intake and switching to hydrating drinks like herbal teas or infused waters," says the metabolic health coach. This change can lower stress and boost your energy levels.

9. Ignoring gut health

Your gut health is important for your overall health and metabolism. If you have poor digestion, you may feel tired, have mood swings, or experience skin problems. "To improve your gut health, eat high-fiber foods, fermented products like yoghurt, and a variety of colourful vegetables", says Madhavi. A healthy gut helps your metabolism work better, allowing your body to thrive rather than survive.

10. Eating in a rush

Eating should not be an afterthought. Eating quickly or while distracted can hurt your digestion and make you overeat. It is important to take time to sit down, breathe, and enjoy your food. This mindful approach can help regulate your hunger signals and improve digestion.

11. Drinking too little water

Dehydration can feel like hunger, leading us to snack unnecessarily. It's important to stay hydrated because water helps our metabolism, digestion, circulation, and detoxification. Start each day with a glass of water and keep drinking throughout the day. You can add lemon or cucumber to your water for extra flavour!

12. Too much screen time at night

We live in a world filled with screens, especially at night. Blue light from these screens can stop your body from making melatonin, which is important for good sleep. To help you sleep better, try turning off your devices 30 to 45 minutes before bedtime. Instead of using screens, read a book or listen to calming music to relax.

