Does matcha cause iron deficiency? Florida gastroenterologist explains how and shares ways to minimise impact

Matcha has been all over the internet, quickly gaining a reputation as a health-boosting drink thanks to influencers praising its antioxidant benefits. But recently, it has come under scrutiny after some people reported developing iron deficiency linked to overconsumption. If you’re someone who loves your daily matcha, you don’t necessarily need to give it up - instead, a few simple strategies can help minimise its impact on iron levels. Dr Salhab states that matcha can interfere with iron absorption.(Unsplash)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, is setting the record straight about matcha and its much-debated impact on iron absorption. In an Instagram video shared on December 2, the gastroenterologist outlines strategies to minimise matcha’s effect on iron absorption, offers guidance on safe consumption, and highlights ways to enhance iron absorption from food sources.”

Matcha interferes with iron absorption

Dr Salhab highlights that although matcha is rich in antioxidants and generally beneficial, it can interfere with the absorption of certain forms of iron, and excessive consumption may lead to iron deficiency in severe cases.

He explains, “While green tea and matcha are great sources of polyphenols, there is a possible effect on non-heme iron absorption, which is the iron mainly obtained from vegetables and non-meat sources.”

How to avoid this problem?

Dr Salhab outlines simple tips to help reduce matcha’s impact on iron absorption.”

Do not consume matcha or green tea with or immediately after iron-rich meals. Wait at least one to two hours to minimise interference. To improve iron absorption, pair your iron-rich foods - especially those derived from plant-based sources - with vitamin C-rich foods like bell peppers, citrus fruits, or strawberries. Cook your plant-based iron sources whenever possible, as iron from raw foods is often absorbed less efficiently than from cooked ones. Limit your matcha consumption to one cup a day if you are at risk of iron deficiency, avoid sipping it throughout the day and around meal times. Get your iron levels checked regularly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.