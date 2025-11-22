Nutritionist explains why many women suffer from iron deficiency during pregnancy: ‘Almost impossible to get your iron…’

If you’ve struggled with low iron during pregnancy, you’re far from alone - and there’s a biological reason behind it. Despite eating well or taking supplements, your body actively limits iron absorption for a significant part of pregnancy, making it nearly impossible to raise your levels once you conceive. That’s why addressing iron stores before pregnancy becomes so crucial. Monika highlights the importance of focusing on iron levels during preconception.(Unsplash)

Monika Anna, a clinical nutritionist specialising in gut and thyroid health, women’s hormonal issues, preconception, and fertility support, has explained why so many women experience iron deficiency during pregnancy. In an Instagram video posted on November 19, the nutritionist highlights the importance of addressing iron levels and optimising key nutrients before pregnancy to help prevent complications and support a healthier postpartum recovery.

Low iron during pregnancy

According to Monika, it is almost impossible to get your iron levels up during pregnancy. She explains, “Iron is one of the most common deficiencies that I see in pretty much all of my female clients and it gets highlighted during their pregnancies. And when it's low, it is one of the biggest drivers for postnatal depletion.”

The nutritionist notes that most people don’t realise that the body naturally blocks iron absorption for almost half of your pregnancy. She elaborates, “This is because of a gatekeeper called Hepcidin. Now, this hormone's role keeps absorption low to protect against oxidative stress when your baby's demand is still really quite small. So even if you're eating really well and you're taking your supplements, very little of it is going to be absorbed.”

Why focus on iron during preconception?

Monika stresses the importance of beginning pregnancy with healthy ferritin stores, as starting out low can lead to significant iron deficiency as the pregnancy progresses. She explains, “If you enter pregnancy already low in ferritin, you’re starting from a deficit and that’s one of the biggest reasons so many women experience postnatal depletion later on.”

The nutritionist notes that even after hepcidin levels fall, the mother absorbs very little iron herself, as most of it is directed towards the baby. She points out, “Now after 24 weeks though, your body does open the floodgates and that hepcidin drops. But here's the catch. Almost all of that newly absorbed iron goes straight through the placenta to your baby and completely bypasses you.”

How to prevent iron deficiency during pregnancy?

The nutritionist emphasises that it is crucial to optimise your iron levels during preconception in order to prevent pregnancy as well as postpartum-related complications. According to Monika, “It's so important to optimise your iron levels and all of your nutrient status before conception. It's one of the best ways that we can protect your energy, your nervous system, and your recovery so you can thrive postpartum.”

