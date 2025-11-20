Sonam Kapoor pregnant with second baby at 40: Gynaecologists share late pregnancies are no longer all unsafe

Sonam Kapoor has announced her second pregnancy at 40. Sonam's announcement on November 20 has sparked excitement among fans and celebs alike, with many congratulating her and Anand Ahuja on their baby news. The couple already has a son, Vayu, born in August 2022. Also read | 5 celeb moms gave birth to their first baby in 40s: Farah Khan to Salma Hayek Sonam Kapoor is joining the ranks of celebrities like Katrina Kaif, who announced they were having a baby in their 40s. (Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor and Freepik)

Sonam's pregnancy announcement has sparked conversations about late pregnancies once again. Sonam's case is not unique – celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu have had babies in their 40s – and doctors say that with proper medical care and planning, pregnancies in the 40s can be safe.

What is late pregnancy?

In a September 25 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, explained that late pregnancy – typically defined as pregnancy after 35 – can carry unique risks and challenges for both mother and child, even if ‘in recent years, more women have chosen to have children later in life, often prioritising careers, financial security, or personal readiness before starting a family’.

She said, “Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes. While risks are higher compared to pregnancies in the 20s or early 30s, informed planning, regular check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in ensuring the safety of both mother and child.”

In a September 27 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ila Guptya, chairperson and chief IVF consultant at Pristyn Care Fertility, explained that pregnancies after the age of 35 are typically labelled ‘advanced maternal age’, saying that a woman’s natural fertility and pregnancy-related risks also become more pronounced with age.

She also shared her take on celebrities embracing late pregnancies, and said, “Famous people choosing late pregnancies publicly will help reduce stigma and normalise the use of fertility treatments. Their narratives illustrate how late motherhood can be achieved with appropriate medical assistance. Nevertheless, the health and fertility situations of different women will always vary.”

Despite the challenges, Dr Suri shared that many women in their late 30s and 40s have safe and healthy pregnancies. (Unsplash)

Risks for the mother and baby

Dr Suri pointed out that conceiving in the late 30s and 40s requires careful consideration, despite advancements in medical care and assisted reproductive technologies. She shared that fertility decline accelerates after 35, making it tougher to conceive naturally – IVF, or in vitro fertilization, or other assisted reproductive technology can help, but it's good to be aware of the possibilities and limitations, according to her.

Dr Suri said that pregnancy after 35 can carry an elevated risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia. “There is also a slightly higher chance of requiring a cesarean delivery due to complications during labour. Regular prenatal care and early detection of these conditions play a critical role in reducing risks. Babies born to older mothers may have a higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities, such as down syndrome. There is also an increased risk of premature birth or low birth weight. Advances in screening tests and prenatal diagnostics, however, allow many of these risks to be identified and managed effectively,” she shared.

Safety and precautions

Despite these challenges, Dr Suri shared that many women in their late 30s and 40s have safe and healthy pregnancies. According to her, key factors that improve outcomes include:

⦿ Preconception planning: Consulting a doctor before trying to conceive to assess overall health and address any pre-existing conditions.

⦿ Regular prenatal check-ups: Frequent monitoring helps manage complications early.

⦿ Healthy lifestyle choices: A balanced diet, moderate exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol or smoking contribute significantly to maternal and fetal health.

⦿ Emotional well-being: Stress management and family support are important for a smooth pregnancy journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.