After Katrina Kaif at 42, 41-year-old Bharti Singh announces she's pregnant: What gynecologists say about late pregnancy

Just weeks after actor Katrina Kaif announced she is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, another celebrity pregnancy has sparked conversations about later-age motherhood. On October 6, 41-year-old Bharti Singh announced that she's pregnant with her second child. Also read | Embracing motherhood in 20s, 30s, 40s: Health experts reveal pros and cons As per doctors, late pregnancy requires more medical attention and monitoring, yet many women in late 30s and 40s have healthy pregnancies and babies. (Freepik)

The comedienne shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, flaunting her baby bump. The couple's first child, Laksh (also known as Gola), was born in 2022. Like Katrina's pregnancy at 42, Bharti's pregnancy at 41 is considered advanced maternal age, which carries some risks.

Are late pregnancies safe and healthy?

In a September 25 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, explained that late pregnancy, typically defined as pregnancy after 35, can carry unique risks and challenges for both mother and child, even if ‘in recent years, more women have chosen to have children later in life, often prioritising careers, financial security, or personal readiness before starting a family’.

According to her, while ‘pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes’, the risks are higher compared to pregnancies in the 20s or early 30s. Dr Suri highlighted how pregnancies in late 30s and 40s come with unique considerations.

What are the risks for mother and baby?

According to Dr Suri, pregnancy after 35 can carry an elevated risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia. “There is also a slightly higher chance of requiring a cesarean delivery due to complications during labour. Regular prenatal care and early detection of these conditions play a critical role in reducing risks,” she said.

“Babies born to older mothers may have a higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities, such as down syndrome. There is also an increased risk of premature birth or low birth weight. Advances in screening tests and prenatal diagnostics, however, allow many of these risks to be identified and managed effectively,” Dr Suri added.

Despite these challenges, Dr Suri shared that many women in their late 30s and 40s have safe and healthy pregnancies. According to her, key factors that improve outcomes include:

⦿ Preconception planning: Consulting a doctor before trying to conceive to assess overall health and address any pre-existing conditions.

⦿ Regular prenatal check-ups: Frequent monitoring helps manage complications early.

⦿ Healthy lifestyle choices: A balanced diet, moderate exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol or smoking contribute significantly to maternal and fetal health.

⦿ Emotional well-being: Stress management and family support are important for a smooth pregnancy journey.

Pros and cons of assisted reproduction technologies

Many celebs, such as choreographer and director Farah Khan, have spoken about opting for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) to embrace motherhood after 40. In a September 27 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ila Guptya, chairperson and chief IVF consultant at Pristyn Care Ferticity – who has over 30 years of experience in infertility treatment, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), donor egg IVF, surrogacy, and endoscopy – highlights the role of ART in late pregnancies.

What is late pregnancy? According to Dr Gupta, pregnancies after the age of 35 are typically labelled ‘advanced maternal age’. She said a woman’s natural fertility and pregnancy-related risks also become more pronounced with age.

“In case you are delaying pregnancy, you should consider egg freezing at a younger age to avoid age-related risk factors like chromosome disorders and Down syndrome. Having a baby at a later age has complications and needs additional care, and women should take appropriate steps to protect themselves and the baby. Prioritising pre-pregnancy care, early prenatal visits, and good health habits will improve the pregnancy experience. Every person has a unique situation, after all, there’s no one like you,” Dr Gupta said.

She also shared her take on celebrities embracing late pregnancies, and said, “Famous people choosing late pregnancies publicly will help reduce stigma and normalise the use of fertility treatments. Their narratives illustrate how late motherhood is achievable with appropriate medical assistance. Nevertheless, the health and fertility situations of different women will always vary.”

Ultimately, each pregnancy is unique, and women should discuss their individual risks and concerns with their doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.