Bharti Singh announces second pregnancy with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shares pic with baby bump

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their second child. They made the announcement in a new Instagram post on Monday evening. The two, who are currently vacationing in Switzerland, shared an adorable picture together with the backdrop of the scenic mountains. Bharti showed her baby bump while Haarsh was seen behind her, and the two smiled for the picture. (Also read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh reveal ‘surviving on loans’, Reem Shaikh says TV actors are now getting hired for ₹ 50,000) Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents again.

Bharti and Haarsh's post

In the caption of the joint post, Bharti wrote, “we are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

Several stars and friends from the industry commented on the post to congratulate the couple. Actor Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Dhrasti Dhami, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Malhan, and Anjali Anand commented on the post.

About their relationship

Bharti tied the knot with Haarsh in 2017, in a Hindu ceremony. They gave birth to son, Laksh (also known as Golla), on April 3, 2022. The two often talk about and shares pictures of Golla on their YouTube channel. In the last few vlogs, Bharti was seen travelling to Switzerland with Haarsh and Golla. In one of the vlogs, Golla was seen demanding ice-cream, toys and many other things during a walk in the scenic places in the city. At this moment, Bharti asked Haarsh this is the consequence of having a child and whether he wants more babies. Haarsh immediately replied yes and said he wants 5 babies.

Bharti rose to fame when she participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She became a household name after she featured in The Kapil Sharma Show and since then, has hosted several shows on Television. Bharti recently hosted Laughter Chefs Season 2. Bharti and Haarsh also have their own podcast where they bring popular Television stars and talk about their journey.