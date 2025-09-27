After Katrina Kaif's pregnancy at 42, fertility expert explains pros and cons of assisted reproduction technologies

In the past few years several Bollywood stars – Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, among others – have embraced motherhood later in their lives; be it in late 30s or early 40s. Their experiences have prompted important conversations about the role of modern technologies like assisted reproductive technology (ART), which has revolutionised late motherhood. ART has revolutionised late motherhood.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Katrina Kaif is expecting first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ila Guptya, chairperson and chief IVF consultant at Pristyn Care Ferticity – who has over 30 years of experience in infertility treatment including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intra-cytoplasmic Sperm injection (ICSI), donor egg IVF, surrogacy, and endoscopy – highlights the role of ART in late pregnancies. She pointed out the considerations expectant mothers must keep in mind while planning fertility treatments. She stressed that even though modern technologies provide hope, pregnancies later in life come with their own scientific and medical hurdles that must be addressed.

What is late pregnancy?

According to Dr Gupta, “In the medical field, pregnancies after the age of 35 are typically labeled ‘advanced maternal age’. A woman’s natural fertility and pregnancy-related risks also become more pronounced with age. That said, explanations and options will continue to increase in number and scope with the advancement of technology.”

How ART is redefining late pregnancy

Dr Gupta defined ART as: “If we refer to the medical definitions, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) deals with medically aided conception. No doubt, ART have redefined fertility care, offering hope to couples in achieving their dreams of having a baby.” She continued, discussing the options that ART offers to older couples who are trying to conceive, and said, “With innovations like personalised treatment approach, genetic testing, and improved embryo culture techniques, success rates and safety have significantly increased.”

She also added her take on celebrities embracing late pregnancies, and said, “Famous people choosing late pregnancies publicly will help reduce stigma and normalize the use of fertility treatments. Their narratives illustrate how late motherhood is achievable with appropriate medical assistance. Nevertheless, the health and fertility situations of different women will always vary.”

Commonly known ART practices

Dr Gupta mentions two provisions that offer hope to women of advanced age or with certain medical conditions that prevent them from conceiving naturally. They are:

IVF: embryos are placed in the uterus after the eggs are fertilised with sperm outside the body.

Eggs or embryo freezing: women can store their eggs and embryos and later retrieve them for use.

Also Read | From Alia Bhatt’s ultrasound to Katrina Kaif’s baby bump: The most adorable pregnancy announcement by stars

Things to keep in mind

Even though ART has revolutionised late pregnancy, medical professionals still stress that it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Dr Gupta pointed out that some factors like age and health of the woman, quality of the eggs and/or sperm, and possible undiagnosed diseases can affect success. She added, “Plus, the higher the age of the woman, the higher the risks such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, chromosomal abnormalities in the baby, etc. Planning and wise timing will help mitigate these risks.”

ART has become a game changer in allowing women to pursue motherhood in later stages of life and Bollywood celebrities endorsing this helps spread awareness, offering hope to other women. However, even though their stories are motivating, the expectations must be in line with reality, since ART might not work for everyone. Dr Gupta recommended reaching out to medical professionals when planning late pregnancies or fertility treatments.

She said: “In case you are delaying pregnancy, you should consider egg freezing at a younger age to avoid age-related risk factors like chromosome disorders and Down syndrome. Having a baby at a later age has complications and needs additional care and women should take appropriate steps to protect themselves and the baby.” She concludes, “Prioritizing pre pregnancy care, early prenatal visits and good health habits will improve the pregnancy experience. Every person has a unique situation, after all, there’s no one like you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.