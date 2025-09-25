Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly confirmed for Crew 2, but will the original trio reunite? Here's everything to know

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu – three absolute powerhouses – made audiences buckle up for Crew, a heist-comedy about air hostesses running a crime ring. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film was loved by many when it hit theatres in March 2024. Now, a year later, the buzz is that the hit trio’s sky-high saga might just be getting a sequel. Kareena Kapoor and Tabu

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Crew as a franchise has strong potential to lead itself to a franchise. The team have brainstormed several ideas, and finally zeroed down on one which has the potential to seamlessly lead itself into a Crew 2.”

But here’s the twist — allegedly, this time, only Kareena Kapoor is confirmed to be back on board. The insider added, “Kareena has already shown interest in Crew 2, and is waiting to hear the full screenplay before signing the dotted lines. Things are in the nascent stages at the moment, but the entire team is excited to take the franchise route for Crew.”

Whether Kriti Sanon and Tabu will reprise their roles or if fresh A-listers will join Kareena remains a mystery. The source explains, “The idea at the moment is to make Crew 2 with 3 A-List actresses. Kareena is certain to make a comeback to the world of Crew, and the other details are under wraps for now.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is keeping her plate full. She’s currently shooting Dayra with Meghna Gulzar and is also in talks for multiple projects, including early chatter about a sequel to Veere Di Wedding (2018).