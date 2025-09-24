From Alia Bhatt’s ultrasound to Katrina Kaif’s baby bump: The most adorable pregnancy announcement by stars

Yesterday on September 23, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared a good news with fans. After countless rumours over the last many years, the star couple officially announced their first pregnancy. Along with a heartwarming polaroid shot where Vicky is caressing Katrina’s baby bump, the couple shared, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.” Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

As we eagerly wait to meet Vicky and Katrina’s bundle of joy this year, let’s revisit some of the most adorable pregnancy announcements shared by other Bollywood celebs over the years. Parineeti Chopra

In August this year, actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha announced that they are expecting their first baby. They shared the snap of a cake which had the words ‘1+1=3’ written on it along with tiny baby footprints. This was followed by a sweet video of the soon-to-be parents taking a stroll in a park. In the caption below, Parineeti wrote: “Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕.” Kiara Advani

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in 2023, were blessed with a baby girl on July 15, 2025. Earlier this year on February 28, the couple shared their pregnancy announcement with a cute picture of their hands holding white baby booties in them. Along with this post, Kiara shared, “The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻.” Deepika Padukone

Much like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starting a new chapter in their married lives felt like a personal win for many fans. Last year, in February 2024, the star couple shared a simple yet sweet post announcing that their baby was coming into the world in September. On September 8, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their darling daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Introducing her to fans, Deepika had shared, “🧿 Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿 ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s beautiful daughter Raha is undoubtedly one of the most popular and adored star kids of the country today. In 2022, Alia had shared the news of her pregnancy with the most special picture possible — a candid shot of Alia and Ranbir at the hospital, getting an ultrasound done. The smile and glow on Alia’s face was everything! This was followed by a photograph of a lion, a lioness and their cub. In the caption, Alia had shared, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.” Anushka Sharma