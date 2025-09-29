Before Katrina Kaif's pregnancy at 42, these 5 celeb moms gave birth to their first baby in 40s: Farah Khan, Salma Hayek

Katrina Kaif is pregnant with her first baby with husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a heartfelt post featuring a Polaroid photo of Vicky cradling Katrina's baby bump. Katrina's pregnancy at 42 has sparked conversations about late pregnancies. However, doctors have told HT Lifestyle that with proper medical care and precautions, many women in their 40s have safe and healthy pregnancies. Also read | Fertility expert explains pros and cons of assisted reproduction technologies for late pregnancies Farah Khan at 43 to Salma Hayek at 41: here are some famous women who became mothers in their 40s. (Instagram: Farah Khan and Salma Hayek)

In fact, over the past few decades, many celebrities have delayed having kids. Like Katrina Kaif, celebrity moms like singer Mariah Carey, among others, waited to have kids after 40. Some, like singer Janet Jackson, who gave birth to her first baby at 50, waited even longer, proving that it's possible to have a safe and healthy pregnancy at an advanced maternal age.

Ahead, a look at five celeb moms who gave birth to their first child in their 40s:

Halle Berry became a mom at 41

The Hollywood actor had her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, in March 2008, when she was 41, and her son, Maceo Robert Martinez, in October 2013, when she was 47. When she spoke about becoming a mother for the second time during a 2013 interview with CNN, she called it the ‘biggest surprise of my life’.

Salma Hayek welcomed daughter at 41

The actor gave birth to her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault on September 21, 2007, at the age of 41, with her then-fiance, and now-husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. “I had my child so late in life, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me," Salma told People magazine in 2015.

Celine Dion had twins at 42

She gave birth to twin boys Eddy and Nelson on October 23, 2010, at the age of 42, via in vitro fertilization (IVF). This was a remarkable moment for the singer, who had been trying to conceive for years. In a 2010 interview with Hello! the new mom had said, "I don’t get a lot of sleep, yes, for sure I’m tired, but that’s what I want.”

Mariah Carey welcomed twins at 41

The singer was 41-years-old when she welcomed her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, via c-section in April 2011. The twins were born via in IVF to Mariah and her then-husband Nick Cannon. During her pregnancy, she dealt with gestational diabetes and toxemia. Associated Press quoted her as saying in 2011: "I knew I was going to gain weight during the pregnancy, but I didn’t think about the pain the weight would cause.I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk again… I couldn’t get up out of my chair alone.”

Farah Khan gave birth to triplets at 43

The director and choreographer conceived triplets via IVF, welcoming daughters Diva and Anya, and son Czar in 2008. “IVF is a blessing, and I am really thankful as it has changed my life. A lot of factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive, but we have solutions in the form of treatments. And I strongly believe in IVF, it helped me conceive my angels," she said in 2017. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.