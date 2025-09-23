Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy with a baby bump pic; fans say 'chota kat ya vicky' aa raha hai'

BySoumya Srivastava
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 12:55 pm IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy. The rumours of her pregnancy had been swirling for a while.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced her first pregnancy. The Bollywood couple took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them, cradling her big baby bump.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote on Instagram.

The couple was showered with good wishes about their growing family. Varun Dhawan wrote, “My heart is full.” A fan wrote, “Chotti kat ya vicky arha ha (A tiny kat or vicky is about to arrive).” Another wrote, “Wow 😍 congratulations to my childhood crush ka.”

 

 

Follow Us On