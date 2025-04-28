Gestational diabetes: A silent threat to pregnant women; doctor shares prevention tips to follow

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is a form of glucose intolerance that develops during pregnancy. While commonly considered a temporary complication that resolves after childbirth, GDM carries significant health risks for both the mother and the unborn child. Also read | What is Type 5 diabetes, the condition that affects 25 million people worldwide? Gestational diabetes can cause health risks for both the mother and the unborn child. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shubhashree Patil, diabetologist and physician, Diabetes & Wellness Clinic, Mumbai said, “Often undiagnosed or underestimated, GDM acts as a silent threat, exacerbating conditions such as hypertension, infections, and cardiovascular issues, which may ultimately lead to fatal outcomes. Understanding this link is crucial in promoting awareness, improving maternal care protocols, and ensuring safer pregnancies.”

Risk factors of gestational diabetes:

The doctor noted down advanced maternal age, obesity or excessive weight gain during pregnancy, family history of diabetes, previous history of GDM or macrosomia and polycystic ovarian syndrome as the risk factors that can trigger gestational diabetes.

Pathophysiological Impact of gestational diabetes:

"GDM results from insulin resistance due to placental hormones, compounded by maternal metabolic stress. If uncontrolled, it leads to hyperglycemia, promoting endothelial dysfunction, hypertension, and increased inflammatory markers," the doctor added.

Here's how gestational diabetes can affect pregnant women.(Shutterstock)

How is GDM linked to maternal mortality?

GDM increases the risk of pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, cesarean sections, leading to postoperative complications, postpartum hemorrhage, infections due to poor glycemic control.

In severe cases, cardiovascular complications may lead to maternal death.

Studies show women with GDM have up to three times higher risk of pregnancy-related mortality if not managed properly.

Prevention tips for expecting mothers:

Early screening in high-risk women (first trimester).

Lifestyle interventions: dietary counseling and physical activity.

Use of oral hypoglycemics or insulin when necessary.

Close monitoring during labor and postpartum period.

Continued follow-up to prevent type 2 diabetes post-pregnancy.

“Though GDM is often silent and short-lived, its consequences can be fatal. Early diagnosis, targeted interventions, and postnatal care are essential to curb the maternal mortality associated with this preventable condition,” Dr. Shubhashree Patil highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.