Sonologist shares 4 practical ways to take care of mental health during unplanned pregnancies: ‘When you understand…'

Pregnancy is one of the major health milestones for women, physically, emotionally and financially. While pregnancies are planned and received as good news, sometimes unplanned ones can catch one off guard and bring unexpected challenges, which trigger an emotional upheaval and create a state of anxiety and stress. During such moments, taking care of mental well-being becomes essential to get better clarity on how best to navigate the situation. Unplanned pregnancies trigger emotional turmoil. Know how you can handle it the best. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand how one should get through this stressful period, Dr Rupali Mishra, sonologist and founder of Dr Rupalis Abortion Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle practical steps and guidance on how to protect mental wellness during an unplanned pregnancy.

She explained that the mental and emotional impact of the shock of an unplanned pregnancy can run much deeper, adversely affecting overall health. "An unplanned pregnancy can result in a wave of emotions, be it shock, confusion or anxiety,” she described as the typical first reactions.

But these feelings should not be suppressed. “Ignoring it can many times make a woman much more vulnerable to stress, depression, and emotional burnout,” she said. Acknowledging and processing these emotions is essential to prevent any severe psychological pressure.

The sonologist shared these first steps in mental and emotional protection during an unplanned pregnancy:

1. Understand your emotions well

The first step is to actually acknowledge what you are feeling. Sonologist Dr Mishra cautioned against suppressing emotions as it may worsen the emotional distress. When you admit what you are going through, Dr Mishra reminded that problem-solving becomes easier and you get clarity to approach solutions with an action-oriented mind.

Dr Mishra revealed how one can process their feelings, “Journalling or conversing with a friend during this period will help process thoughts properly and allow you to regain perspective.”

2. Seek counselling and support early

You are not alone in this moment. Dr Mishra suggested reaching out to a therapist, support group or trusted loved ones. She highlighted that they act as a ‘protective emotional buffer.’

“A therapist can help segregate practical concerns from emotional reactions,” she added. Early support, in a way, reduces the pressure of this challenging moment.

Ensure you follow these steps to mitigate mental stress. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

3. Focus on setting up a routine

The shock of the situation may make one spiral. Uncertainty can feel very stressful, and the entire day can go for a toss, with everything becoming a blur. The sonologist advised following a structured routine to bring about emotional stability.

“Proper sleep, nutrition, and light physical activity can play a vital role in boosting mood. Routines such as taking short walks, preparing a wholesome meal, or maintaining a good sleep cycle, can tell your mind that you are in control,” she elaborated.

4. Stay informed and make mindful choices

The best way to approach this situation, as per Dr Mishra, is to stay informed about the next steps. Learning about medical, emotional and social support brings about a sense of confidence.

“When you understand your choices, whether it is about continuing the pregnancy, exploring adoption, or considering termination, decision-making becomes less daunting and more rooted in self-awareness,” Dr Mishra shared the options one needs to be aware of for better decision-making.

An unplanned pregnancy may be sudden, but with the right steps, navigating it becomes easier. With proper mental health support, women can approach decision-making with greater confidence and mental resilience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.