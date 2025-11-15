What is broken heart syndrome? Cardiologist shares why 'stress really breaks your heart'

We all know how painful heartbreak can be! It may stem from a tough breakup, the loss of a loved one, or simply the stress of life. This pain can feel intense and sometimes even overwhelming. But did you know that emotional pain like this can actually harm your heart? This is known as Broken Heart Syndrome or Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, a surprising condition that affects the heart and its impact, as well as practical ways to manage it. Grief and anger are the biggest triggers of takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome, with the risk being greatest within the first 24 hours of losing a loved one.(Adobe Stock)

What is broken heart syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome is caused by emotional and physical stress that affects the way your heart functions. It has symptoms similar to a heart attack. "Still, it can occur when a sudden surge of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, briefly weakens the heart muscle", Dr Abhishek Singh, Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, tells Health Shots. Unlike a regular heart attack, which is caused by blocked arteries, Broken Heart Syndrome makes the left ventricle of the heart swell or enlarge. This condition is named after a Japanese octopus trap called a “takotsubo” due to its ballooning effect.

When the heart experiences intense stress, it reacts like any other muscle in the body. "It responds to dangers by activating the fight-or-flight response, which disrupts its normal rhythm", says the doctor. This reaction can be lifesaving but may also harm those who are already vulnerable.

Why do I have so much emotional pain?

Research published in the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute shows that Broken Heart Syndrome happens more often in women, especially those who have gone through menopause. This suggests that changing hormone levels may play a role in its development. "The condition usually occurs after very distressing events, like losing a loved one or experiencing emotional trauma", says the expert. It is remarkable how closely linked our emotions are to our physical health, highlighting the connection between our heart and mind.

Recognising the symptoms of this condition is crucial. These symptoms can include sudden chest pain, shortness of breath, and even fainting. They can feel like a heart attack, so it is important to get medical help right away.

How can I get over a broken heart?

How can we protect our hearts from stress? Here are some tips:

Stay alert to symptoms: If you have unexplained chest pain, an irregular heartbeat, or shortness of breath, take it seriously. These symptoms require you to see a healthcare provider right away to find out if it is Broken Heart Syndrome or something more serious. Regular check-ups: Regular health check-ups, including ECGs, blood tests, and echocardiograms, are crucial for evaluating your heart health. "These tests can help identify issues like Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy and ensure you get the proper treatment on time if needed", says the cardiologist. Treatment and recovery approaches: There is no single treatment for Broken Heart Syndrome that works for everyone. However, certain medications can help the heart relax and recover. In severe cases, doctors may use an intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) to help the heart pump blood more effectively.

How to heal an emotional wound?

Recovery from Broken Heart Syndrome is not just about fixing the physical heart; it's also important to heal emotionally. "Utilising stress management techniques such as mindfulness exercises, counselling, or yoga can help reduce stress hormones and enhance your overall well-being", says Dr Singh. Engaging in relaxing activities that you enjoy, such as a favourite hobby or spending time with supportive friends, can further improve your emotional well-being.

Lifestyle choices play a crucial role in maintaining heart health. "Regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and sufficient sleep can help strengthen both our bodies and emotions", shares Dr Abhishek. It is also important to quit harmful habits like smoking and drinking too much alcohol, as these can hurt heart health over time.

Can you heal from broken heart syndrome?

Most people recover from Broken Heart Syndrome in a few weeks or months with the proper emotional and physical support. "Many even emerge from the experience feeling stronger and more resilient", explains the doctor. This indicates that stress can actually harm your heart, but it doesn’t have to be a permanent issue.

Understanding how emotional stress affects physical health is important. Taking care of your mental health is not just about feeling better. It can also help prevent serious heart problems. This makes mental health a key part of overall well-being.