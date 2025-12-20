Dermatologist names five winter foods that help restore natural glow and skin health

Winter has a way of catching skin off guard. One week, it feels tight and dry. Next, it looks tired no matter how much moisturiser you apply. While topical skincare helps, dermatologists often point out that what you eat matters just as much, especially in colder months when the body craves warmth and nourishment. Dermatologist-approved winter foods that help bring back your skin’s glow(Pixabay)

Recently, Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD, shared five everyday winter foods that support skin health from the inside on Instagram. No supplements or hard-to-find ingredients. Just simple, seasonal produce: beetroot, sweet potato, carrots, oranges, and spinach. As she put it, the “best part is you can literally blend all of them together and have them as juice early in the morning.”

Each of these foods works in a slightly different way, but together they help tackle dullness, dryness, and uneven texture that tend to show up during winter.

Why winter foods matter for skin

Cold weather affects circulation, hydration levels, and oil production. Seasonal vegetables and fruits grown in winter are naturally rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help the skin repair itself and retain moisture. Eating them regularly supports collagen production, improves blood flow, and helps the skin look brighter over time.

The key is consistency. These are not quick fixes but foods you build into daily meals.

Five winter foods to focus on:

Beetroot

Beetroot supports circulation, which plays a role in healthy skin tone. It is easy to use as you can grate it into salads or yoghurt, add it to soups, or mix it into 'atta' for naturally pink rotis. Many people also blend it with carrot and orange for a morning juice, as per Healthline.

Sweet potato

Sweet potato is filling, warming, and rich in beta-carotene. Boil it with salt and chilli, roast it as wedges, or turn it into a simple soup. It adds comfort to winter meals while supporting skin repair, as per a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Carrots

Carrots are a winter staple for a reason. Eat them raw, add them to pulao or soups, or cook a simple sabzi. For something indulgent, gajar ka halwa still counts when eaten in moderation. Carrots also boost immunity and improve eye health, as per Healthline.

Oranges

Vitamin C plays a role in collagen formation, and oranges make it easy to get your daily dose. Eat them whole, toss segments into salads, or use the juice in dressings for a fresh, tangy lift. As per a study, drinking fresh orange juice regularly helps boost skin carotenoids.

Spinach

Spinach fits into almost any dish and is high in insoluble fiber. Add it to dal, omelettes, khichdi, or soups. It also blends smoothly into smoothies without overpowering the flavour.

No single food can transform skin overnight. But regular intake of seasonal produce, paired with a basic skincare routine and enough water, helps skin stay resilient through winter. Small choices, repeated daily, make the difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.